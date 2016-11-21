Community & People »

Sections & Communities

Student collect for WeCAN
Spring Park Snap Fitness expands facility
LaDonna Hoy, executive director of Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, prepares to cut the ribbon at the grand opening of Dominium’s Medina Townhomes on Dec. 15. Behind her are (left to right) Medina City Councilor, Kathleen Martin, Matt Nugent of BKV architects, Tonya West-Hafner of Hennepin County, Jeff Huggett of developer Dominium, Martha Van de Ven of IOCP and Mark Redmann of BKV. (Sun staff photo by Susan Van Cleaf)
Medina Townhomes celebrate opening
opioid_deaths_multicolor
Heroin: A growing epidemic
Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report
WHPS Logo CMYK
WHPS report for Dec. 15 – Dec. 20
ice_thickness_lrg
Officials urge caution on water
WHPS Logo CMYK
WHPS report for Dec. 8 – Dec. 14
Principal charged in case of child porn
Distinguished students honored by Mound Westonka High School
Westonka School Board approves 2017 levy
Medina logo
Medina grants approvals for AutoMotoPlex
Independence sets 2017 budget
Mound approves 2017 budget and levy
Team’s sex scandal should mean coach is fired by school
Creating jobs and driving innovation in rural Minnesota
A memorable gift for both you and a great teacher
Our perceptions of Christmas change throughout our life
Madeline Loder (22) drives for two against DeLaSalle. The Junior guard has posted consecutive games with at least 20 points for the Spartans. (Photo by Dawn Andrew)
Orono girls move to 8-0
Katie Kimmes plays the ball during a match. Kimmes is one of the returning leaders on the girls team. (Submitted photo)
Orono table tennis hits the ground running
Orono’s Jack Anderson positions himself for a rebound during their Dec. 22 game against Minneapolis-Patrick Henry. (Submitted photo)
Orono boys basketball starts win streak
Orono senior captain Christian Johnson scores in the final seconds to win his match against a Hopkins wrestler. (Submitted photo)
Orono wrestlers win in Richfield
Last year’s tree lighting ceremony took place on Nov. 19. This year it will be moved to Nov. 22. (Katie Morford/ The Laker)
Mound tree lighting gets new date
1-L&P Beer for CP
Tonka Brew Fest ready for another round
Chris Humbert of Hopkins and Patrick Ricke of Minnetrista cross the finish line for the 5k, both finishing in just under 24 minutes. (Photos by Nicole Brodzik/ The Laker)
Crowds come out for half marathon, 5k on Sept. 10
Classic cars line up for the Classic Car Show at the 2015 Maple Plain Days. (File photo by Sean Miner)
Second chance to see the classics: car show rescheduled
Seton Channel Marina is looking to add 28 new boat slips to its existing 13, which residents say could be a danger to boaters and neighbors alike. (Nicole Brodzik/ The Laker).
Concerns mount over proposed Seton Channel slips
Mound CMYK
Mound discusses signal, new franchise
1-l-arch-bishop-cmyk-cp
Local archbishop blesses Family Grace Center
Compassion dinner served with holiday style
ABOVE: IOCP kicked off its annual Sleep Out campaign Nov. 12 with the Ignite the Night event at its Plymouth headquarters. At the event, community members gathered in a circle around 500 luminaries that formed the shape of IOCP’s logo. (Jason Jenkins/Sun Sailor Staff)
IOCP’s 21st annual Sleep Out campaign underway
New tradition takes shape in Mound
