New vet joins Lake Minnetonka Animal Hospital

Standing in front of the Shoreline Drive location, the Lake Minnetonka Animal Hospital staff stands with their pets. From left to right: Dr. Cindy Rysavy with Fate, Sehlly Frovat with Aka, Jessi Kangas with Baby and Dr. Janet Roschar with the mascot Bogart. (Laker staff photo by Theresa Malloy)

Dr. Cindy Rysavy is determined to bring a bit of her past home to brighten up the Lake Minnetonka Animal Hospital in Navarre as the new veterinarian. For the past decade or so, Rysavy has split her time between Minnesota and Hawaii, where she worked with the University of Hawaii with small marine animals such as sea turtles and even some bigger mammals like humpback whales.

Rysavy said she is new to the area and living in Mound, but as long as there’s water, she’s fine.

“I hope to bring some sunshine to everybody here,” she said. “I’m really excited to meet everyone.”

Rysavy plans to host some Hawaiian days in the coming weeks where visitors can stop in and get a lei for their pet to get a prize or discount. The staff hopes LMAH can be a new oasis in the cold winter months ahead.

Rysavy joins the long-time staff at LAMH, which has been fronted by Dr. Janet Roschar since 1990. Prior to that, Roschar worked at the Westonka Animal Hopsital. Roschar will continue practicing, but she plans to reduce her hours. The LMAH now offers extended offers with the change.

“I am wanting to spend more time with my family,” Roschar said.

As Roschar was typing online about the opening, she said Rysavy was reading it in Hawaii.

“It was almost uncanny,” Roschar said.

The two connected and share similar values about practicing veterinary medicine.

Rysavy brings to LMAH experience with small animal medicine and surgery, and she does specialize in chickens. Her pet chicken Fate and rooster follow her around like regular pets, she said. They even make the trip with her to work.

Roschar and Rysavy were also able to share the same first customer. Wayne Carrier of Mound is a longtime owner who has brought numerous pets to LAMH since it opened and was Rocschar’s first patient. He stopped by on Rysavy’s first day as well.

“Janet went beyond the pale completely to take care of my favorite dog,” said Carrier, who was pleased with Rysavy as well.

The LAMH staff encourages people to stop by and say hello. For more information, visit www.lakeminnetonkaanimalhospital.com, find them on Facebook or call 952-471-0911. LAMH is located at 3572 Shoreline Drive.