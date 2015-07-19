Rotary celebrates completion of Mound Harbor District improvements

Families enjoyed the Mound Harbor District improvements spearheaded by the Mound-Westonka Rotary at the July 9 dedication and music in the park event. (Submitted Photo)

Several hundred people turned out Thursday night, July 9, for Mound’s Music In The Park celebration/dedication at the newly improved Harbor District area, featuring live music by The Abiders.

The Mound-Westonka Rotary led the initiative to take the vacant Harbor District area in downtown Mound and making it a vibrant part of the community, investing over $16,000 into the project.

The project took nearly eight months with initial meetings and planning beginning last fall. Dave Owen, local retired landscape architect, helped design the space with input from the Rotary and local artist Bruce Stillman.

Minnesota Lakes Bank also donated $3,500 in sponsorship toward the large motion sculpture featured in the area by Mound-area artist/sculpture Bruce Stillman. The bank chose to be involved because the founder of the bank is originally from Mound, and working with Rotary on the project ties into their mission of building the community.

The dedication included numerous thank you’s from Mound-Westonka Rotary President Kevin Ehlinger, and words from John Poling (Minnesota Lakes Bank), and Mound Mayor Mark Wegscheid (who also donated a sculpture).

“The project has involved many members of the community and we are excited to see how active the area has become,” Ehlinger said. “It’s a great reflection on the community.”