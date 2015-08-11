Mound city manager cited for DWI

Kandis Hanson

Mound City Manager Kandis Hanson was cited for a fourth degree misdemeanor DWI and careless driving in Eden Prairie in the early hours of June 13, and she plans to contest the matter in court.

“My regret goes deeper than anyone can know and I have great remorse for my bad judgment that night to drink and then to drive,” Hanson said.

According to police reports, an Eden Prairie police officer stopped Hanson at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. According to police, Hanson was stopped for weaving and crossing over the center and fog lines. Police also said that Hanson appeared to brake abruptly and for no apparent reason.

Hanson’s blood alcohol content was reported at 0.10. She was arrested and her vehicle was impounded. She was later released on her own recognizance.

A fourth degree DWI is a misdemeanor, issued for the person’s first impaired driving violation within 10 years without test refusal or any aggravating factors. It is punishable by up to 90 days of jail and a $1,000 fine. In 2014, 6,455 people were arrested for DWI in Hennepin County, or about 1 out of every 185 citizens in the county.

“It was very out of character for me,” Hanson said. “In fact, I believe it to be a fluke in the system. … I do feel that it is contestable.”

Hanson said she thought the fluke came in with how the stop was handled, calling it a “questionable stop.”

Hanson said she had been invited out by a church group that evening. She consumed alcohol, and while she was out, she started to feel ill. Hanson said that, after feeling sick, she laid down for about three hours.

“I had gotten sick to my stomach. I don’t know the cause,” she said. “I did what I thought was the responsible thing by laying down for a long while.”

Hanson said that when she awoke, she made the decision to drive home to Mound.

“I found myself driving home after (1 a.m.) at night, and that was my error. … I got caught over the legal limit.”

Hanson said that the incident is not relevant to her position with the City of Mound. She added that she has not used any city time to deal with the matter.

“It’s never affected a minute of my job,” she said.

Hanson has been the city manager for Mound since 2000. In 2013, she was recognized by the International City/County Management Association Leaders for 20 years of government service.

“There is nothing more gratifying than serving the residents of Mound, and Mound reaps the benefits of my love for public service,” Hanson said.

Mound Mayor Mark Wegscheid had no comment when contacted by the Laker, and said that he would need to review the situation and circumstances.

Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok, who oversees public safety service in Mound, declined to comment on the specific matter. He noted that many people do not realize that a few drinks can put someone over the legal limit to drive.

“People that get their first DWI — it’s usually an educational matter,” he said.

At this time, the matter is still under investigation. Hanson’s court date is set for Sept. 1. Hanson has retained counsel through criminal defense lawyer Brad Mathis.

“Kandis made a mistake. She is without a doubt a very good person. What happened was out of character for her and an isolated incident. She has expressed remorse, is an important part of this community, and will be relieved once this is behind her,” Mathis said in a prepared statement.

Jason Schmucker contributed to this article. Contact Katie Morford at [email protected]