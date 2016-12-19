Orono girls basketball season of to 5-0 start

By MIKE ANDREW

FOR THE PIONEER Sophomore Jordan Case (24) brings the ball up for Orono. The point guard was selected Player of the Game against Buffalo. (Submitted photo by Dawn Andrew)

The 2016-2017 season for the Orono Lady Spartans basketball team rolls in a new era for the team, with four new starters, a new coaching staff and nine players poised to see their first meaningful minutes as a varsity Spartan. Over the past two seasons, graduation took nine regular players from units that combined for a 55-6 record. Seven of those nine players went on to play college sports.

Nonetheless, new head coach Lavesa Glover – a former collegiate basketball player and coach, herself – has the team picking right up where that foundation left them, with a focus on fun.

The Spartans 5-0 start includes wins over North St. Paul, Buffalo, Big Lake, Rogers, and a convincing win over Class 2A, top-ranked, Watertown-Mayer.

The streak featured a number of key moments, many times from players getting their first opportunity to participate.

In the 77-42 win over North St. Paul, ten different Spartans scored, including freshman Amelia Singleton and sophomore Julia Rosendahl, who combined to shoot 6-11 for Orono.

Following the NSP game, Orono took their first road trip of the season to Buffalo, where the Bison were hoping to end a four game losing streak to the Spartans.

The Bison were ahead by seven at the intermission, holding Orono to a season-low 18-point half.

Adjustments by coach Glover helped Orono close the gap and then a pair of sophomore guards sparked a decisive run.

Still trailing by three later on, point guard Jordan Case nailed back-to-back three pointers to tie and put the Spartans ahead, followed by Alayna Eichstadt dropping a three of her own helping the Spartans pull off a nine-point victory.

The Spartans returned home on Dec. 5, for a match up against Big Lake.

The Hornets tough defense had them ahead by four at the half. However, senior captain Natalie Smaron took over the game early in the second half.

Smaron, who is one of three returning regulars, finished the game with 21 points and a remarkable 25 rebounds. The 25 rebounds is second highest single game amount recorded in school history. Once Smaron set the middle, things opened up for Orono’s guards and junior Madeline Loder took full advantage, leading the team in scoring with her career high 26 points.

Loder is averaging 13 points and a team-high 4.8 assists per game through the first five games.

Orono completed the five game sweep with road wins over Rogers on Dec. 8 and Watertown-Mayer on Dec. 10.

Anna Hughes had seven second-half points, which helped stretch out the Rogers victory and the Watertown game featured senior captain Tori Andrew’s 500th career rebound.

Andrew is pacing Orono in scoring, Smaron leads in rebounding and senior Mattea Rice already has a team-high ten blocks, including three against Watertown.

Next up for the Spartans are WCC opponent Dassel-Cokato and defending 4A State Champion Minnetonka on Friday, Dec. 16.

In bringing along this young team, Coach Glover’s emphasis and what she hopes every opponent will realize, is that Spartans “just have fun.”