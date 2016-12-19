Roland A. Herbst, age 84 of Maple Plain, formerly of Mound, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016.

Preceded in death by his wife Donna; parents Ernest and Lela (Bohnsack) Herbst.

Survived by sons Bruce, David (Elcy); two grandchildren Rachel and Lana; siblings Loren (Ellen) Herbst, Betty Herian, Dorothy (Robert) Carlson.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016, Christ Lutheran Church, Maple Plain, Minnesota with a reception to follow. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to services. Interment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Iten Funeral Home, Delano.

