Wrestlers compete at Paul Bunyan Invite

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad competed in the Paul Bunyan Invite in Brainerd on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The White Hawks placed three wrestlers, finishing in 12th place overall. Senior Dylan Smerillo placed eighth, sophomore Ben Schmalz finished in second place, and senior Neil Schmalz won his first Bunyan Invite championship. Sophomores Brock Munsterteiger and Shane Stevenson, as well as junior Bobby Sweet and senior Bobby Kohman also competed, but did not place.

“Overall we competed well,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger. “Bobby Kohman had a nice win, and Brock, Shane and Bobby Sweet all scored takedowns in their losses. We need to build on that moving forward.”

The Schmalz brothers both reached the finals for the second weekend in a row, but in different fashions. After wins in the first two rounds, Neil Schmalz received a forfeit in the semi-finals, then dominated his opponent in the championship match with a 13-4 major decision.

“Neil really opened up in the finals and showed why he is one of the top wrestlers in the state,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.

Ben Schmalz scored a huge upset over the number one seed in the semis, then lost a narrow 5-4 decision in the finals.

“Ben really stepped up his game with some tough competition,” added Munsterteiger. “His hard work in the offseason has really paid off, and he is wrestling at a high level.”

The JV squad also competed in area tournaments, with a ninth grade meet at Dassel Cokato on Friday evening, and a JV tourney at Delano on Saturday. The White Hawks had several champions on Friday night, while sophomore Estaban Fernandez-Armstrong and junior Conner Clark both earned titles on Saturday. “The JV kids continue to improve each week, and will be ready to step up when needed,” Assistant Coach John Wardlow said.

The White Hawks opened up Wright County conference action on Thursday, December 15 when they travel to Glencoe for duals with GSL and Dassel Cokato.