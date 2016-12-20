Boys hockey rebounds from tough loss

This week the White Hawks faced off against Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday Dec. 6.

A quick review of common opponents; the White Hawks defeated New Ulm 10-2 and the Rochester Lourdes defeated New Ulm 3-2, so a victory seemed plausible. This game could best be described under the heading of “nothing was going the White Hawks way.” Out shooting your opponents 35-24 is usually a very good sign. The opposition playing their back-up goalie due to illness is a nice break. Successfully killing four of four penalties usually means positive things in the game of hockey. Yet, none of the bounces seemed to go the White Hawks way, despite a ferocious fore check and physically out muscling the Rochester Lourdes players.

The game ended in a 4-2 loss to the Golden Eagles in a game in which the White Hawks deserved a much better outcome. Maybe Tuesday’s just are not the best night for the White Hawks to play hockey, but unfortunately the high school scheduling committee did not take that into account. On Saturday Dec. 10, the White Hawks put on their finest show of this young season. This game featured tick-tack-toe passing which lead to goals. This game featured players flying to the puck with speed which lead to goals. This game featured a renewed power play which lead to goals. This game featured tenacious defense which lead to allowing only 13 shots on the White Hawks goaltender. All of this lead to a 5-1 victory; and it may have not even been that close.



Weekly Highlights:

As a team the White Hawks out shot their opponents 75-37

Senior defenseman Patrick Kelly records three assists versus Bloomington Kennedy.

Junior forward Torsten Lee nets 2 goals and 1 assist versus Bloomington Kennedy.

Senior forward Michael Niederer lead the team with 2 goals and 2 assists versus Bloomington Kennedy.

The junior varsity team also earned another split by beating Rochester Lourdes but falling to Bloomington Kennedy.

Coaches Corner:

“We’ve started to find our groove a bit with the forecheck this week and getting some more offensive zone time,” Head coach Doug Runke said. “Some good practice reps and film time has helped to address some areas of concern and we were able to out shoot both opponents this week and had a good opportunity to go 2-0, but had to settle for the split on the week. The Bloomington Kennedy game was our best game so far this season. We moved with speed, attacked the puck, had quick breakouts and we were more decisive with our decision making. If we can continue this, while limiting our turnovers, we should be set for the tough week ahead. Three games this week against teams with winning records will be a good test.”