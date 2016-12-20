FitzClarence “Fitz” Leonard Cooper

FitzClarence Leonard Cooper passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at Steven’s Residence in Minnetonka, MN.

He was the husband of Gwendolyn Cooper (deceased); father of Roland Cooper; son of Naaman and Ellen Cooper (deceased); brother of Eunice, Gladys, Angelina, Alice, Allen, Arnold and Adlin, all deceased; uncle of Kathleen, Carmen and 10 others; great-uncle of Andrea, Liz Ann, Tony and eight others; brother-in-law of Samuel Parris and six others; adopted father of Sarom Mark and family; dear friend of Jenna, Clark, Wendy, Allison and many others; precious uncle to Sharmaine Toussaint-Farini (Canada); acquaintance to many.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at Huber Funeral Home, 1801 Commerce Blvd., Mound with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment Union Cemetery, Mound.

Huber Funeral Home, 952-472-1716

