Loving Mother and Grandmother

Lillian Valeria Abel, age 100 and 1 day of Chaska, MN, formerly of Mound, St. Charles, IL, and Chicago, IL, died December 7, 2016 at Hidden Creek Assisted Living in Chaska, MN.She was preceded in death by her parents, Constantine and Rosalia Jovita; husband, Josef; and brothers and sisters, Johnny, Pete, Nick, Boots (Lillian), Julie Evanof (Mike), Marie Judd (Ralph), and Catherine Dragus (John).She leaves behind her son Joseph Abel (Lois); daughters, Francesca Hagerman (Richard), Debra Brand (Jimmy); grandchildren, Allison, Ann, David, Michael, Karen, Derek Rediske and Steve; seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and their families.Some of her favorites times were spent with Debra’s puppies Bandit and Sammy, along with favorite pets Buddy and Marley.A celebration of Lillian’s life will be held at a later date in Illinois.Our family would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the loving staff at Hidden Creek Assisted Living and Brighton Hospice. The kindness and compassion you shared brought a level of peace and comfort to Lillian in her final days.Funeral arrangements were with Berta’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chaska.