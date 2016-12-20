Orono boys basketball battles for wins

Colton Codute puts up a three-point shot on Dec. 10 during Orono’s match-up against Fergus Falls. (Submitted photo)

Vs. St. Michael-Albertville

The game against St. Michael-Albertville was a tale of two halves.

In the first half, the Spartans started fast out of the gate and gained an early eight-point advantage, led by eight points from Max Bjorklund.

The Spartans were dominating the boards with Jarvis Thomas, Noel Mshihiri and Jack Anderson leading the way.

Following two three-point baskets from Thomas Lecy, the Spartans increased their lead to 23-12 with 10 minutes to play in the half.

The Spartan’s continued their dominance with strong play from Mshihiri and Thomas along with several reserve players.

Colton Codute continued to lead the team from the point guard position with great passing and strong defense. Blake O’Connor added seven points off the bench.

The momentum continued to build after two Thomas dunks and the Spartans increasing their lead to 36-14.

STMA seemed to have no answer for the Spartan defense.

By the end of the first half, the Spartans had built a seemingly insurmountable 45-20 halftime lead.

The second half was a different story for the Orono squad. STMA came out of the locker room determined to get back in game.

With tough defense and great ball movement STMA went on a 14-3 run.

The Orono defense, which was so strong in the first half, did not have an answer for STMA in the second.

At the 10-minute mark, the lead was reduced to only 10 points.

Coach Wohler tried different combinations of players and time-outs to get the Spartans back in rhythm. By the five-minute mark, the lead had dwindled to only six points.

Following an Anderson offensive rebound and put back, the lead was again eight points.

Great hustle and defense from Mshihiri allowed the Spartans to hang on to win the game 66-58.

Following the game Coach Wohler said that “the team played a very good first half, but lost their focus in the second half.”

Leading the Spartans in Scoring was Mshihiri and Lecy with 13 points and Bjorklund with 11. Rounding out the scoring was O’Connor with seven points, Thomas, Codute and Griffin Sage each with six and Anderson with four.

The Spartans were led in rebounding by Thomas, Mshihiri and Anderson with nine, seven, and six respectively. Codute led the team in assists with seven.

Vs. Fergus Falls

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Spartans played the Otters from Fergus Falls at the Hopkins Tip Off Classic.

This game was expected to be a great test for the Spartans going up against the Otters who were ranked second in class 3A.

The Spartans once again came out strong and grabbed an early lead following two Colton Codute three-point baskets. Both teams were playing strong defense, but the Spartans were controlling the rebounds.

The Spartans got in early foul trouble when Jarvis Thomas and Noel Mshihiri both picked up their second fouls early in the game.

Solid rebounding from Thomas, Mshihiri and Codute, good ball movement and three Thomas Lecy threes helped build the lead to 20-17.

Thomas was fouled on a nice inside move and made the basket and the ensuing free throw to extend the lead by six. Two more Lecy threes increased the lead to 33–24, but the Otters responded with eight unanswered points leaving the Spartan lead at the half at 36-32.

The second half started with two baskets from Jack Anderson that increased the lead to 40-34.

A great overall game from Codute and strong shooting from Lecy allowed the Spartans to keep control of the game throughout the second half.

Scoring by Max Bjorklund, Thomas and Noel Mshihiri also played a key factor in keeping the Otters off balance.

The Spartans were able to build a 16-point lead and did not look back.

The Otters closed the gap to eight points late in the game, but lay-ups from Bjorklunch and Codute late in the game put the Spartans back up by 14, leading the Spartans on to a 81-68 win.

Coach Wohler was pleased with the outcome and said “the team played with great intensity throughout the entire game.”

Codute and Lecy led the team in scoring with 24 and 21 points respectively. The scoring was rounded out with Bjorklund (14), Thomas (10), Mshihiri (6), Anderson (4) and Griffin Sage (2). Codute also led the team in rebounds with 10, followed by Thomas (9), Mshihiri (7) and Anderson (5). Anderson led the team in assists with nine.

The Spartans have their first home game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they host a talented Minnetonka team.