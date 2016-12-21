Hennepin County to address stormwater pollution

The Hennepin County Transportation Department will host an informal public meeting on the county’s stormwater pollution prevention program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the county’s Public Works Facility, 1600 Prairie Drive, Medina.

The stormwater pollution prevention program is the county’s stormwater management program that supports and protects the stormwater that runs off county roadways and into related infrastructure. The transportation department’s road and bridge division is responsible for developing and administering the program. Stormwater management programs minimize the discharge of pollutants from the storm sewer system into natural resources like lakes and rivers.

Staff will be available at the meeting to answer questions or address any concerns residents may have about the program. An advance copy of the program plan can be made available by calling 612-596-0299.