White Hawks girls basketball keeping things close

Mound Westonka girls basketball finished their second week of competition with a 3-4 record, including a section win against Blake. On Tuesday Dec. 6, the White Hawks played at Southwest Christian High School, losing the contest 60-44. Westonka had difficulty with the quick and athletic team and under pressure giving up the ball with 26 team turnovers. The team was active under the boards with rebounds. Co-captain Claire White with 9, sophomores Maya Thurston, Ela Springer and Jennifer Schaible had 7, 6, and 6 boards respectively. White led the scoring with 21 points followed by Thurston with 7 and both Schaible and junior Sam Eidsness with 6 points each.

Dec. 8 at Blake ended in a close 58-57 victory after a very physical contest. In the second half, Westonka was down 41-30 and then went on an 11-point run to tie it and extended the lead out to control the last quarter of the game. With just over a minute left in the game, The White Hawks were up 57-49. Blake fouled Westonka five times and made some hustle plays, culminating with a three pointer at the buzzer, making it a close game in the end. Schaible led scoring with 18 points and also had 14 rebounds for a double-double. White had 10 points followed by junior guard Abby Wharram with 8 points. Wharram also showed defensive hustle with 6 steals out of the team’s 14 total and made key passes racking up 9 assists.

Saturday, Dec. 10 brought the White Hawks on the road to face New London-Spicer. Westonka expected a tough contest as the Wildcats were runners up in the 2A state tournament last year and had five returning varsity contributors. Westonka showed up and played a good defensive game. In the first half, Westonka had offensive opportunities with open shots, but had trouble finishing. In the second half, the White Hawks scored 26 matching up to the Wildcats 27 points. Despite the 40-54 loss, the second half of the game showed some promise for a competitive match up for these two teams when they face one another at the end of the season.

Monday, Dec. 12 brought the White Hawks a 53-40 victory, as they traveled to Highland Park High School in St. Paul. Westonka brought a battle for the boards and played excellent basketball in the final quarter of the game both defensively and offensively. Details of this contest will be highlighted next week.

They will have a series of home games in the coming week, Dec. 13 against Providence Academy, Friday, Dec. 16 vs Belle Plaine and Dec. 20 vs Irondale. Please come out and support the program!

“We continue to make progress as a team,” Coach Alan Hiebert said. “New London-Spicer was in the state tournament last year and we played them even up in the second half. Once we can establish more consistency in terms of playing good basketball for 36 minutes, we’ll able to beat teams like them.”

“Last night against Highland Park we managed to put together some stretches of really effective basketball. The kids worked very well together in the second half and we were able to extend a small lead into a larger one. We feel good about the progress we’ve made but also realize this is a long season and a lot more work needs to be done to become the team we all want to be.”