Distinguished students honored by Mound Westonka High School

By Lorrie Ham
Mound Westonka High School students who exhibited outstanding effort, citizenship and academic achievement for the first quarter of the 2016-2017 school year were honored at the quarterly Distinguished Student Breakfasts at the high school Dec. 1 and 2. At the end of each quarter, teachers are asked to name a distinguished student in each broad subject area for each grade level.

These students and their parents are invited to a breakfast where each teacher’s nomination is read to the group and each student is introduced. This long-time tradition is planned and hosted by a faculty committee. Photos of the honored students are housed in the display case near the north doors of the high school for the next quarter.

Honored at the Dec. 1 breakfast were eighth-graders Bennett Kelley, Global Studies; Michael Kurtz, Theater I; Kate Moch, Varsity Women’s Chorus; Grace Peterson, Algebra 2; Nora Taets, 21st Century Technology and Gabriella Yonker, Advanced Global Studies; and freshmen Jan Hajdukiewicz, Symphonic Band; Michael MacDonald, Physical Education; Jeffery Pickert, Ceramics I, and Destiny Uttecht, English 9.

Students recognized at the Dec. 2 event were sophomore Taylor Hummelsund, Photography, Drawing II; juniors Inga Erdahl, AP Calculus AB; Amy Howarth, AP World History, Johanna Klug, English 11; Sarah Liedman, Chemistry; Noah Schmelzer, Algebra 2; Aubrey Sheridan, Function, Statistics & Trigonometry and Abigail Thoma, Chemistry; and seniors AJ Bomar, Concert Choir; Sydne Klohn, Marketing I; Andrew LaFortune, AP Calculus BC; Megan Martin, AP Literature and Composition, and Nate Ogreen, Ceramics I.

Congratulations to these hard-working students.