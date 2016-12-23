Medina Townhomes celebrate opening

By SUSAN VAN CLEAF

[email protected] LaDonna Hoy, executive director of Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, prepares to cut the ribbon at the grand opening of Dominium’s Medina Townhomes on Dec. 15. Behind her are (left to right) Medina City Councilor, Kathleen Martin, Matt Nugent of BKV architects, Tonya West-Hafner of Hennepin County, Jeff Huggett of developer Dominium, Martha Van de Ven of IOCP and Mark Redmann of BKV. (Sun staff photo by Susan Van Cleaf)

On Dec. 15, developer, Dominium, hosted a grand opening for the Medina Townhomes, which will be partially filling the niche for work force housing in the Medina market.

The townhomes, with affordable rents, are making it possible for workers to live near jobs in Medina.

Also, some clients of Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners now have stable housing and can focus on working towards careers that will help them move ahead in life.

“Oh, happy day!” said LaDonna Hoy, as she spoke at the grand opening.

Hoy is the executive director of nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, based in Plymouth. IOCP partnered with Dominium, Wells Fargo Bank, Hennepin County, The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency and BKV Group architects to make Medina Townhomes a reality.

Hoy said the IOCP knows how challenging and critical affordable housing is. She said that for 37 years, IOCP has been working to help people overcome barriers that keep them out of the mainstream.

The starting point is affordable housing.

Prior to the ceremony, Jill Kohler, of IOCP, said her clients have been “ecstatic” to move into the Medina Townhomes, with its safe, beautiful homes that include and a safe place for kids to play.

The IOCP newsletter tells the story of Brittany, a single mom who moved into the Medina Townhomes with her son.

“The day we moved in, my son ran around shouting, ‘This is our house, mom. This is our kitchen. This is my playground.’ He loved it,” Brittany said.

Brittany is working towards turning her cooking talents into a career in catering. “We are betting on her!” the newsletter said.

While speaking at the grand opening, Medina City Councilor Kathleen Martin reminisced about the public hearings and informational meetings that were held to offer details on the Dominium proposal and to collect citizen feedback.

“Due to misinformation, it was a difficult sell,” Martin said. The Dominium proposal generated “the most e-mails in city history.” As people spoke up about how they felt about the issue, the community learned about the importance of work force housing for Medina. The project eventually worked, because Dominium planned for the Medina Townhomes to fit within Medina’s zoning code.

Armand Brachman, of Dominium, said he and his partner Jeff Huggett were “thrilled” that the Medina Townhomes are now a reality. He thanked Wells Fargo, which was the main construction lender and the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, which provided Dominium with Minnesota housing tax credits.

Hennepin County was one of the first entities to commit funds through the Community Development Block Grant program, Brachman said. IOCP was the first group to commit capital. He thanked both entities and BKV Group architects for making Medina Townhomes possible.

Finally, Brachman thanked Medina Mayor Liz Weir for giving people a chance to speak their minds.

“This will be a great addition to the Medina community and provide crucial affordable housing to the community,” Huggett said. Visitors to Medina Townhomes tour the affordable townhome project during the Dec. 15 grand opening. A playground offers a safe place to play for children of residents. (Sun staff photo by Susan Van Cleaf)

The Medina Townhomes have 26 units ranging in size from two to four bedrooms. Homes have private entries and two-car attached garages. Each unit has a kitchen with a center island, a washer and a dryer. Smoking and pets are not allowed. Residents also have access to an outdoor playground and community clubhouse.

“This project will be funded through the Section 42 Affordable Housing Tax Credit Program,” according to a statement on Dominium’s website. “Different from Section 8, that means residents are responsible for paying 100% of their rent. Under the Section 42 program, townhome units will only be rented to families making less than 60% of the area median income, adjusted for family size. For this specific property a family of four cannot make more than approximately $50,000 per year combined income. Prospective tenant incomes are verified prior to move-in.”

A news release from Dominium said that the developer partnered with the IOCP “to provide services to all residents and rental assistance for all units occupied by families experiencing long-term homelessness. Using more than a housing approach, services such as after school tutoring for youth and referrals to community resources for adults are offered to all residents through the Interfaith Outreach Neighborhood Program.”

Dominium is a Minneapolis-based owner, developer and manager of apartment communities nationwide. The company has 25,000 owned and/or managed units at over 200 sites in 23 states.