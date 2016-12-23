Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report

Sunday, Dec. 11

Officers found an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch at County Roads 92 and 110W.

A barking dog complaint was reported on Partridge Road.

Monday, Dec. 12

A St. Boni male reported he was bit by his own dog. Upon arrival, he said he was just a minor scratch that did not break the skin.

A motorist left Highway 7 at Kings Point Road and struck a sign. The vehicle was found at the scene, unoccupied.

A Watertown motorist lost control on the icy road and struck a sign at the entrance of Kwik Trip. There were no injuries.

Responded to a 16-month-old that was burned by hot chocolate at a business in St. Bonifacius.

Responded to a medical along Fielding Trail.

Responded to a medical along Elmwood Drive.

Responded to a medical along Langewood Drive.



Tuesday, Dec. 13

A gas odor was reported along Sunnyfield Road. The fire department arrived and didn’t locate anything.

A civil matter was reported along Burl Oaks Drive.

A welfare check was requested for a resident along Highland Road. Everything was found to be okay.

A parking complaint was received from Game Farm Road E.

A suspicious vehicle reported on Oakwood Drive was found to be a resident looking for his missing dog.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Officers mediated a neighbor dispute along Game Farm Road E.

A Trista Bend resident reported that someone used her credit card without her permission.

A Minnetrista motorist reported that they hit a deer along Blair Road. The deer ran off and there was no damage to the vehicle.

An anonymous passerby reported a hit and run accident along Hwy 7. When Officers arrived they could not locate anyone that was involved in an accident.

Officers assisted a Minnetrista motorist who went into the ditch along County Road 15. There were no injuries.

Assisted a stalled motorist along County Road 19.

A 29-year-old Lanesboro female was stopped along County Road 110W for speed. She was found to be impaired but under the limit. She was issued a citation for careless driving and her passenger was allowed to drive from the scene.



Thursday, Dec. 15

A Waconia male was stopped along Main Street for a stop sign violation. He was issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Assisted a stalled motorist along Applegarden Road.

Responded to a medical along Bandy Lane.

Responded to a medical along Dutch Lake Drive.

A Greenfield motorist struck a Montrose motorist in the roundabout along Hwy 7, causing minor damage. There were no injuries.

A hit deer was dispatched along County Road 92. The striking vehicle is unknown.



Friday, Dec. 16

Assisted the St. Bonifacius Fire Department at a fire alarm at a business along Steiner Street. No fire was found.

Officers assisted a Mayer motorist who went into the ditch along Hwy 7. There were no injuries.

Officer assisted a St. Bonifacius motorist who went into the ditch along Hwy 7. There was minor damage done to her vehicle. There were no injuries.

Responded to a residential alarm along Hunters Trail. Found that a relative was at the home and he didn’t have the proper code to shut off the alarm.

Received a 911 hang-up from a residence along West Branch Road. Found it was a misdial and everything was okay.

Responded to a medical along Main Street.

A Silver Lake motorist was unable to stop safely when vehicles in front of him slowed on Hwy 7, causing him to strike a Medina motorist. That impact then caused his vehicle to strike a Minnetrista motorist head-on. One driver was transported for injuries. The Silver Lake motorist was issued a citation for failure to drive with due care.

Received a 911 hang-up from a residence along Gander Lane. Everything was found to be okay.

A 24-year-old Mound male was stopped for driving violations on County Road 44. He was arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Officers responded to a small fire along Centennial Avenue. A resident had emptied ashes into a plastic pail outside, which then burned. There was no other damage.

Officers responded to a medical in Minnetrista.

A large mirror fell in a home on Eagle Bluff Road, impaling the resident’s foot. He was hospitalized.

A civil dispute over custody was reported in Minnetrista.

A Mound motorist lost control on snow around a curve on Lotus Drive, left the road and struck a tree. Neither she nor her young passengers were injured.

Officers responded to a medical in St Bonifacius.