Boys hockey has tough week

By Bill Latour

FOR THE LAKER

They knew this week was going to be difficult. Facing a bigger AA school, like Chaska, and the states No. 3 scorer, St. Louis Park’s Bauer Neudecker, are daunting tasks to say the least. The Chaska game can best be described by the statement made by one White Hawk fan in the stands.

Not sure what the coaching staff said to the team in between periods but it must have been “Herb Brooks like.” The first period was quite possibly the worst period of hockey the team has played all season. Then it was followed up by what was quite possibly the best period of hockey the team has played all season.

At the end the first period, the deficit was just too great to overcome and the White Hawks fell to Chaska 5-3. It was a great comeback effort and showed a ton of heart that fell just a bit short.

Facing off against a “next level” player like Bauer Neudecker, and a school with six state tournament appearances, is exciting and nerve-racking all at the same time. The White Hawks put on a great show in the back-and-forth contest, but Neudecker proved as good as advertised with four goals and two assists for a six point night. They just had no answer for this talented player. The game was close and winnable until an empty net goal sealed the victory for the Orioles.

The JV team did a little better in losing to Chaska but beating St. Louis Park.

Weekly Highlights:

Junior forwards Jack LaTour and Philipp Weltin record their first varsity goals of the season versus Chaska

Senior defenseman Jerry Krahl and junior defenseman Hank Nagel each got two assists versus St. Louis Park.

Junior forward Philipp Weltin netted two power play goals versus St. Louis Park.

Coaches Corner:

“It was a couple of tough losses this week,” Head Coach Doug Runke said. “We battled hard to get back into the Chaska game and we were back in forth throughout the St. Louis Park game but couldn’t make enough plays to get the victory. Our margin for error is slim and when we have a letdown or mistake it seems to cost us too often. We have to keep working hard and find a way to limit these mistakes and stick with our game plan throughout the game in order to get the victory. The positive sign is that the guys are still working hard and giving an honest effort.”