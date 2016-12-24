Mound approves 2017 budget and levy

by Nicole Brodzik

During their Dec. 13 meeting, the Mound City Council approved the budget and levy for the 2017 calendar year and said goodbye to councilmember Heidi Gesch.

Mayor Mark Wegschied recognized outgoing council member Heidi Gesch for her service to Mound for the last eight years. Wegschied presented Gesch with a plaque to commemorate her time on the council as well.

“Heidi Gesch has served on the Mound City Council for two terms after being sworn in in 2009,” Wegscheid said. “During her tenure, Ms. Gesch has demonstrated her leadership by being one of the most engaged and active council members.”

Mound Finance Director Catherine Pausche presented the final levy at $5,592,786 and the final general fund budget figure at $5,368,015. The preliminary budget for the general fund was approved back in August for a total of $5,360,663 and the preliminary levy at $5,679,810. Slight changes were made to the levy since that discussion thanks to better than expected bond rates, allowing the final levy proposal to be down about a half percent from the preliminary figure.

During the truth in taxation presentation, Pausche said that Mound is mainly made up of single family residential properties, with only five percent of taxed properties because apartments, duplexes and commercial property. Off-lake residential properties cover about 48 percent of the levy, while lake shore properties pay about 43 percent of the total levy, but make up only 20 percent of the total tax base.

“It’s very, very similar to the preliminary budget that was approved back in August,” Pausche said. “We were able to slightly lower our special levies because since the prelim levy passed, we issued our 2017 bonds and did the refunding and those amounts came back better than we expected. Our overall levy came down one percent.”

The city’s revenue’s and expenditures will come almost flat in 2017, borrowing around $151,000 from the city’s reserve budget. Pausche said that favorable variances are to credit for the city coming out break even in recent years.

“Overall, we’re about a $15,000,000 a year operation,” Pausche said. “That doesn’t include the debt service and that significant so we’re basically break even over all.”

The council opened up the discussion to the public, but there were no comments. The city closed the public hearing and unanimously approved the general fund budget and levy.