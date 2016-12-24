Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MOUND

NOTICE OF MOUND CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO CONSIDER MAJOR SUBDIVISION-PRELIMINARY PLAT (SERENITY HILL ON HALSTED BAY) AND CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATIONS FOR PROPERTY AT 6639 BARTLETT BOULEVARD, MOUND, MN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Mound, Minnesota, at a regular meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, will hold public hearings for review of Major Subdivision-Preliminary Plat, including related site development plans, and Conditional Use Permit applications, submitted by D. J. Andersen Design Group and Windsted Investments LLC, for the property at 6639 Bartlett Boulevard (PID No. 22-117-24-43-0007). The regular meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in the Centennial Building (former City Hall), 5341 Maywood Road, Mound, MN.

The proposed project, which includes construction of a 10-unit, senior condominium building, is part of a larger development project in Minnetrista, which includes five additional condominium buildings, to be called Serenity Hill on Halsted Bay. As part of the public hearings for review of the Major Subdivision-Preliminary Plat and Conditional Use Permits (Planned Development Area and Multiple Dwelling Unit Structure Over 6 Units), other applications related to the proposed project will also be reviewed and discussed including, but not limited to, variances.

Copies of the submitted applications and supporting information about the proposed project are available for viewing at City Hall during regular office hours or by appointment. All persons appearing at said hearing with reference to the above will be given the opportunity to be heard at this meeting.

By: Jill Norlander

Planning and Building Inspections

Published in

The Laker

December 24, 2016

635785