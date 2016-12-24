Public Notices – LAKE MINNETONKA CABLE COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSIDER ISSUANCE OF FRANCHISE

Notice is hereby given on behalf of the Lake Minnetonka Cable Communications Commission (LMCC) of their intent to consider issuance of a competitive franchise. This notice is given in accordance with Minnesota law.

The application requirements are set forth in Minnesota Statutes, Section 238.081, subd. 4. In addition:

1. Applications in response to this Notice must be submitted to LMCC by 4:00 p.m., January 20, 2017.

2. Applications must be in writing, notarized, and consistent with the application requirements. Applicants must submit an original and two copies of the application. A copy of the application must be mailed or delivered to Robert J.V. Vose, Esq., Kennedy & Graven, 470 U.S. Bank Plaza, 200 South Sixth Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402.

3. Each application shall be submitted along with an application fee of $10,000.00 in the form of a certified check made payable to the LMCC. Applicants will be required to reimburse any expenses not covered by the application fee.

4. Applicants are requested to be present at a public hearing before the LMCC beginning at 7:00 p.m. on February 9, 2017.

5. The minimum system design and services to be offered are reflected in the LMCCs Policies and Procedures.

6. Upon review of the application(s) and completion of the public hearing, the LMCC will make a recommendation regarding award of franchises. Such recommendation shall be based on applicable law and the record including the application, information provided by the applicant, and other relevant information received by the LMCC including the results of any negotiations with applicant(s) and any information submitted by the incumbent franchise company.

7. In no event will submission of a conforming application entitle any applicant to grant of a franchise. The LMCC expressly reserves the right to reject both conforming and non-conforming applications.

8. Any successful applicant(s) will be required to accept the franchise granted within thirty (30) days after adoption.

9. Any questions concerning applications should be directed to Robert J.V. Vose, Esq., Kennedy & Graven, 470 U.S. Bank Plaza, 200 South Sixth Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402; telephone (612) 337-9275; e-mail:

[email protected]

Date: December 19, 2016.

Published in

The Laker & The Pioneer

December 24, 31, 2016

