School Board – ORONO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 278

CONDENSED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION HELD ON NOVEMBER 14, 2016

Prior to the regular board meeting the Board of Education held a recognition ceremony for Oronos newly Tenured Teachers, National Merit Scholars and AP Scholars. A reception was held afterwards allowing the Board to speak with the teachers, students and parents.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Orono Independent School District No. 278 was held on Monday, November 14, 2016 and called to order by board chairman, Bob Tunheim, at 7:58 pm.

Present: Bob Tunheim

Martha Van de Ven

Dick Lewis

Mike Bash

Sarah Borchers

Laura Wallander

Karen Orcutt

Tom Stringer

John Morstad

UPON MOTION by Martha Van de Ven seconded by Dick Lewis, the consent agenda was approved as follows:

-approved the minutes of the regular board meeting on October 24, 2016

-approved the appointment of Andrew Hess, as long-term substitute teacher at Orono High School, effective November 7, 2016 through approximately January 27, 2016.

-approved the long-term leave of absence for Angela Stracke, full-time teacher at Orono Schumann Elementary, effective approximately April 25, 2017 through June 9, 2017.

-approved the long-term leave of absence for Michelle Naylor, full-time teacher at Orono High School, effective approximately April 3, 2017 through June 9, 2017.

-approved the resignation due to retirement of Melanie DeLuca, Director of Community Education, effective November 30, 2016.

-approved the resignation of Kristina Bjorke, Special Education paraeducator at Orono High School, effective September 30, 2016.

-approved donations totaling $12,675.00

-approved the treasurers report from August, 2016

-approved the contracts for the District Controller and Activities Director for the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school year, and the contract for the outgoing Director of Business Services for 2016

-approved bill vouchers 196830-196988, EP register 8004993-8005023, control pay advance vouchers 4301-4320

Motion Carried.

5. Superintendents Report on Excellence

6. Board Members Questions and Comments

7. Community Members Questions and Comments

8. Old Business

A. Referendum Update

Dr. Orcutt gave a report of gratitude for the work done on the referendum. She thanked the school board, John Morstad, Tom Stringer, Gary Kubat and district office staff, building principals and staff.

B. Other Old Business as Necessary

No other business was brought forward.

9. New Business

A. Audit Report (ACTION)

Mr. Thomas Stringer introduced Mr. Bill Lauer of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Co., P.A. who presented the 2015-2016 Financial Audit Report. School districts are required by law to have an independent audit of their financial records every year. In the auditors opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Orono School District No. 278 at June 30, 2016 and the results of its operation for the year then ended. As such Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Co., P.A. has issued an unmodified opinion of the Districts basic financial statements.

UPON MOTION by Mike Bash, seconded by Laura Wallander, the Board of Education accepted the 2016-2017 financial audit report as submitted by Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Co., P.A.

Motion Carried.

B. Resolution Canvassing Returns of Votes of School District Special Election ACTION (ROLL CALL)

Member Dick Lewis moved the adoption of the following resolution and waived the reading:

RESOLUTION CANVASSING RETURNS OF VOTES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 278, State of Minnesota, as follows:

1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that the special election of the voters of this school district held on November 8, 2016 in conjunction with the state general election, was in all respects duly and legally called and held.

2. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, at said election a total of 8,053 voters of the school district voted on the questions of revoking the existing referendum revenue authorization of the school district and replacing that authorization with a new authorization for taxes payable in 2017 and thereafter (SCHOOL DISTRICT BALLOT QUESTION 1), of which 4,213 voted in favor, 3,501 voted against the same, and there were 339 completely blank or defective ballots. Said proposition, having received the approval of at least a majority of such votes, is hereby declared to have carried.

3. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, at said election a total of 8,053 voters of the school district voted on the question of authorizing the issuance of school building bonds for a school acquisition and betterment program (SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 2), of which 3,875 voted in favor, 3,863 voted against the same, and there were 315 completely blank or defective ballots related to this question. Said proposition having received the approval of at least a majority of such votes, Question 2 is hereby declared to have carried.

4. The clerk is hereby directed to certify the results of the election to the county auditors of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part. The clerk is also directed to report the results of the referendum revenue authorization election to the Commissioner of Education within fifteen (15) days of the date hereof.

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Sarah Borchers and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof:

Laura Wallander, Mike Bash, Martha Van de Ven, Bob Tunheim, Dick Lewis and Sarah Borchers

and the following voted against the same:

none.

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

C. Other New Business as Necessary

No other business was brought forward.

The next special meeting/workshop is Monday, November 28, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. and the next regular meeting is Monday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. in the District Office Assembly Room.

UPON MOTION by Martha Van den Ven seconded by Sarah Borchers the meeting was adjourned at 8:55 pm

Motion carried.

Robert Tunheim, Chair Michael Bash, Clerk

