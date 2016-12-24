WHPS report for Dec. 8 – Dec. 14

Dec. 8

WHPS was dispatched by radio to a single vehicle crash. A truck was pulled to the side of the road and truck parts were lying on the highway at County Road 90 and Highway 12 in Independence. The area was checked and a truck grill in the area of Highway 12 and Valley Rd was found on the side of the road. The damaged truck was gone.

A caller near Baker Park Road and Highway 12 in Maple Plain said their keys were locked inside a car that was running. Officer unlocked the vehicle.

At 1800 Baker Park Rd. in Maple Plain a motorist’s vehicle had a flat tire and AAA roadside assistance was on the way. No further assistance needed by police.

At 3100 Lake Sarah Rd. in Independence, A previous renter reported a burglary. Someone went into the condemned residence and took some items of hers that were left inside. The property owner had evicted them from the property and it was not a burglary. It is a civil matter between the owner and renter.

At 5500 Co. Rd. 11 in Independence, a resident reported he found a check envelope in his mailbox that had been opened. A check receipt was inside the envelope. He does not know if the company did not seal it when mailed or someone steamed it open and returned it to his mailbox.

At 10:54 p.m., a resident at 6000 Fogelman Rd. in Independence reported a missing juvenile. A phone call was received from the juvenile to his father while he and the officer were speaking. She was located.

Dec. 9

At 12:02 a.m. a vehicle pulled into Mud Lake Road in Independence. The driver was trying to access the WMA for coyote hunting. He was advised to park across Highway 12 to avoid trespassing on BNSF land.

Near Highway 12 and Valley Road in Independence an officer observed a van pulling a trailer that had a flat tire and was driving on the rim. The driver stated she knew about the tire and her boss told her to keep driving to Plymouth with the flat tire. Officer told her to park the trailer until the tire can be changed, because it was a traffic hazard and could also start a fire. She understood and called for someone to help with the tire.

At 5400 Main Street W. in Maple Plain a contractor resident was contacted by a California male who wanted to hire him to remodel a house in Maple Plain. The Californian male deposited three transactions into the contractors business account and requested at the time of closing that the contractor write the Californian male a check for $1,000.00. Contractor was advised most likely a scam and to not send any money.

At 4900 Highway 12 in Maple Plain, someone had put Vaseline on the door lock of a business door, possibly an attempt to get into the store. Police checked the door and lock and it did not look tampered with. Unknown why someone would do this.

A resident at 2000 South Lake Shore Dr. in Independence reported the father had been drinking in recent days and was yelling at their son. Father admitted there was an argument and he threw a pizza in the trash. Mother and children found a place to stay and left for the night.

Dec. 10

At 1:27 a.m., a truck parked in the back of the Transit Park and Ride in Maple Plain. Police found a male and female in the truck that appeared to be napping. Both were over 18 years old and stated all was OK. They were told to leave and left the lot.

WHPS received a parking complaint at 2400 Providence Path in Independence. Contact with the registered owner who stated the vehicle is broke down and she was unable to find a tow. She stated she does not want the car and will not be driving from Isanti to pick it up. Asked if Police knew of anyone that wanted the car, they could have it, the keys were in the car and the title is in the trunk. Towing company was called and towed the vehicle.

At 3300 Brei Kessel Rd. in Independence, a resident stated they are going to be conducting a permit to carry course on the 17 and wanted to check with WHPS to make sure it was legal to shoot a .22 handgun from her deck which is attached to her house. A wood pile will be used as a back drop for the shooting range. She was advised that it was legal to shoot per City of Independence ordinances as long as they are 500 feet from another house and it is safe. The resident was going to notify their neighbors of the shoot.

Near County Road 6 and County Road 92 in Independence, a motorist said he was going south on County 92 at about 20 mph. He tried to stop at the stop sign, due to the snowy conditions his vehicle slid through the intersection and into the ditch on the south side of 6. He struck a street sign and a culvert. His vehicle was towed.

Dec. 11

A driver at Copeland Road and Highway 12 in Independence stated her vehicle slipped off the road and went into the ditch. No injuries and vehicle was towed out of the ditch.

At County Road 92 and Lake Sarah Road in Independence a driver’s vehicle went into the ditch and struck a tree. The driver was not injured and vehicle had front end damage and had to be towed. The driver was given a ride to Blackwater Café & Coffee where her daughter picked her up.

At 5:04 p.m. keys were locked inside a vehicle in the 1800 block of Newport Street in Maple Plain. Police unlocked the vehicle and retrieved the keys.

At 5:17 p.m. keys were locked inside a vehicle in the 5200 block of Bryantwood Drive in Maple Plain. The driver was able to get his vehicle unlocked before Police arrival, no assistance was required.

At County Road 92 and Highway 12 in Independence, someone reported a vehicle in the ditch and the driver was intoxicated. Edward Lowell Mlynar, 85, from Lester Prairie submitted a breath test which resulted in .14 Breath Alcohol Concentration. Mlynar was arrested for Fourth Degree DWI, Operate a Motor Vehicle under Influence of Alcohol.

Dec. 12

At 2:22 a.m., a motorist reported he struck a deer at County Road 11 and Lake Rebecca Road in Independence.

At 5000 Highway 12 in Maple Plain, a purse was found in a business parking lot. Short time later a wallet was found inside the store. The purse and wallet owners were called and told where their property was found.

Dec. 13

Vehicle stalled at 7300 Lake Sarah Dr. in Independence. Temperatures were below zero and the elderly couple sat in the squad car to warm up. The vehicle would jump start but wouldn’t keep running. They were given a ride to their house.

A driver reported he was at Blackwater Café & Coffee in Maple Plain when he and his passengers were getting into his vehicle when a female driver was backing out next to them and hit his rear door with her rear-view mirror. He got out to look and speak with the female, but she just drove off. He had written down the license plate, but did not have the info with him at the time of the call. Case pending receiving the female’s vehicle license plate number.

Dec. 14

A vehicle has been parked on Eagle Ridge Court in Independence all summer and the City of Independence requested the vehicle be moved for their snow plowing. Attempts to reach the registered owner of the vehicle were not successful.

First Student School Bus Company reported hit a run property damage crash involving their school bus at Halgren Road and Turner Road in Independence. School Bus driver stated an older style silver Pontiac Grand Am or possibly Grand Prix rear ended the school bus while it was stopped and then took off north on Halgren Road. No one on the bus was injured. The bus was occupied by an assistant and three students who were not injured and all refused medical attention. Possibly driver of suspect vehicle appeared to be driven by a juvenile male and had a juvenile male passenger. The school bus had minor rear end damage with the steel bumper being slightly bent. The estimated damage was under $1,000. The suspect vehicle likely would have moderate front end damage to the hood and bumper. Case pending viewing the bus camera to identify the driver and vehicle.

At 5500 Bryant Street in Maple Plain, a female had a nose bleed and was transported to the hospital.

At 5400 Main Street in Maple Plain, at 8:40 p.m. a daughter reported her mother had gone to a doctor’s appointment at 3:30 p.m. and had not returned home. A check with family members who said they had not seen her mother. An hour later the daughter reported she had made contact with her mother and all was OK.

A vehicle stalled on County Road 92 and Highway 12 in Independence. Two individuals were trying to jump start the vehicle. Police assisted with traffic control unto they got their vehicle started.