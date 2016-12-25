Boys swim and dive starts off strong

By David Marquis

FOR THE PIONEER Eight grader Josh Johnston swims the breaststroke during the 200-yard individual medley event. Johnston took second place in the junior varsity event at the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield meet with a time of 2:42.46. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) boys swim and dive team started the season off at the Laker Invitational at St. Catherine’s College in St. Paul on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The invitational featured competition between over 400 swimmers across 13 teams.

The full OMW team was not able to compete, since the number of entries was limited, but the participating team came up with a respectable fifth place finish.

There was a second place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with the team of Brendon Prentice (11th grade), Sol Dworsky (12th grade), Peter Kasner, (10th grade) and Peter Sherek (11th grade). Another highlight was Prentice and Sherek securing a fourth and fifth place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 1:04 and 1:05, respectively.

The official start of the season came on Thursday, Dec. 15 with a conference meet at Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield where the OMW team took a commanding lead from the start and went on to win, 122 to 64.

Even with Senior Captain Sol Dworsky out after the first race due to an elbow dislocation, the OMW team remained resilient.

The team is hopeful he will return soon and with over 30 boys on the team this year, there is a lot of depth, with many of the younger swimmers contributing to the overall point totals.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the junior varsity team of Kevin Zhang (9th grade), Josh Johnston (8th grade), Charlie Treat (12th grade) and Xavier Espinoza (10th grade) took first place with a time of 2:04.

The varsity relay of Will Brenton (12th grade), Andy Kileen (12th grade), Sherek and Dworsky took first with at time of 1:42, which also tied the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield pool record.

The team of Alec Otteson (12th grade), Prentice, Sig Muller (12th grade) and Cameron Davison (10th grade) took second, with a time of 1:47.

In the 200-yard varsity freestyle, Kasner took first place (1:58.63) and Otteson took third place (2:07.42).

Johnston was second for junior varsity in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:42 and Kileen was first for varsity in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2.03.

In the 50-yard JV freestyle, Henry Luetmer (8th grade) came in second (27.37) and Espinoza came in third (28.37).

In the varsity heat of the 50-yard freestyle, Prentice placed second (23.38) and Muller was third (23.92).

Brenton, with a time of 55.99, took first place in the 100-yard varsity butterfly and Muller, with a time of 59.88, took third.

The team had two first place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle. Espinoza for junior varsity (1:03:09) and Kasner for varsity (52.10).

In the 500-yard varsity freestyle, Kileen took first (5:10.22) and Otteson took second (6:01.6).

The team went on to dominate the rest of the meet with first place finishes in the 200-yard varsity freestyle relay and the 100-yard JV backstroke.

There was a first place finish for Brenton, along with breaking the Dassel/Cokato Litchfield pool record with a time of 52.15.

“I was very happy! Cole Bateman (the previous holder) is a very good backstroker, he goes to Eastern Michigan and placed very well at the Olympic Trials over the summer. So I was very happy to get Orono up on the board again,” Brenton commented afterwards.

In the 100-yard JV breaststroke Johnston took first place (1:17:13).

In the final event of the meet, the 400-yard varsity freestyle relay, OMW took first place with a time of 3:31.21 (Brenton, Kasner, Kileen and Otteson) and third place with a time of 3:57:10 for the team of Alex Schrock (12th grade), Nick Gauvin (10th grade), Marquis and Zhang.

Our divers also made a huge point contribution to the team win, with senior Alex Schrock taking first place with a score of 189.45 and OMW’s newest diver, 7th grader Will Petrie, placed fourth with a score of 94.65.

The OMW team was hard at it again on Dec. 17, while competing at the Woodbury Invitational, where a total of six teams competed.

Orono won again with a first place score of 380, 68 points ahead of Woodbury’s second place finish.

The team of Brenton, Sherek, Muller and Prentice dominated as they started out the meet by placing first in the 200-yard medley relay (1:41:62).

The 200-yard freestyle was where Kileen not only placed first with a time of 1:48.50, but also broke the Orono school record. Andy Kileen (Orono Senior) placed first at the Woodbury Invitational meet and broke the Orono school record for the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:48.50. (Submitted photo)

When asked how he felt after the race, Kileen said, “It felt great! It feels even better that our team is always so supportive and proud when someone accomplishes something like this.”

Brenton secured another first place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (53.79).

Kasner placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.16.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay the team of Kasner, Harrison Graham (11th grade), Kileen and Sherek took second place (1:32.77).

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Prentice placed second (1:04:45) and Sherek placed third (1:05.02).

To end the meet, OMW earned a first place finish for the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Brenton, Kasner, Kileen and Prentice (3:31.21). The team of Otteson, Marquis, Davison and Gauvin placed fourth (3:57.10)

In diving, Schrock once again placed first with a total score of 335.90.