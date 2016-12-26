Orono girls basketball continues perfect streak

By MIKE ANDREW

FOR THE PIONEER Mattea Rice rises up for two of her six points against Dassel-Cokato. The Senior leads the team with 13 blocks through six games. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Lady Spartans moved to 6-0 on the season on Dec. 13, after outscoring Dassel-Cokato 60-46.

During the game, 13 different Spartans scored in a complete team effort.

Senior Mattea Rice, who is just returning to competitive basketball after taking a couple of seasons off, was all over the floor early for Orono. She scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots. She leads the team with 13 blocks on the season.

The game was close early, with Dassel-Cokato running out to a lead over the first four minutes. However, after coming out of a stoppage in play, Orono went on a devastating 26-3 run over the next seven minutes of game time. From there, Orono never looked back.

The run featured suffocating defense and scorching offense.

Orono scored on nine of 11 offensive possessions, with Junior Madeline Loder and Senior Tori Andrew doing most of the scoring.

Loder chipped in nine points during the burst, including a nifty runner and Andrew hit five consecutive three-point shots, working off of Orono’s talented screen game.

On the defensive end, Rice and Natalie Smaron seem to clear every miss and guards Alayna Eichstadt, Jordan Case and Anna Hughes completely disrupted DC’s offense, making it very difficult for them to get into their sets.

After a couple of timeouts, Dassel started to make adjustments and get the ball more regularly to Cassadi Kirchoff and Senior Alayna Johnson. Johnson, a hardnosed, 6’2” post, lead DC with 16 points on the game.

Nonetheless, much of the damage had been done as the team went into the half.

In addition to having thirteen players in the scoring column, Orono had a very efficient 15 assists on 20 made shots and also stole nine Dassel passes and blocked five shots.

Through six games, Orono is holding its opponents to less than 46 points a game.

However, work remains for the young team as they head into the heart of their conference schedule. Against DC, Orono turned the ball over twenty-six times and committed eighteen fouls.

With the game against Minnetonka postponed due to weather, the Spartans head into the Christmas break with games against DeLaSalle on Dec. 16 and Chanhassen on Dec. 22.