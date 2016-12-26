Winter weather shortens girls basketball’s week

By Tera White

FOR THE LAKER

Last weekend’s winter storm shortened the Mound Westonka girls basketball game schedule to two games last week. They split the games in two close contests.

At Highland Park High School on Monday, Dec. 12, the White Hawks won 53-40. The White Hawks were up 28-24 at half. The team came together in the last 12 minutes to outscore Highland Park 18-5 to come away with a victory. Westonka controlled the boards with a total of 35 rebounds lead by sophomores Maya Thurston with 11 and Ela Springer with 8. The White Hawks played solid defensively with 16 total steals led by Thurston with 5 and senior co-captain Claire White with 4. Scoring was led by White with 20, followed by Sophomore Jennifer Schaible with 15 points. Junior Sam Eidsness, Thurston and White each had 3 assists.

At home Tuesday, Dec. 13 proved to be a tight match up against Providence until the end of the game. The Lions went up 11 points with five minutes left in the game. The White Hawks answered by getting it back within one point down 42-41 with under two minutes left. Senior co-captain Ryann Beyer had a key steal and was fouled on the drive making one out of two free throws. Westonka was forced to foul in the last minute and a half but the Lions answered at the line by making 9 free throws and holding the White Hawks scoreless, ending in a 51-41 loss. The White Hawks were led in scoring by White with 10, Schaible with 9 and Junior Makenzie Anderson with 7 points. The team demonstrates athleticism with 6 boards each from Schaible and Thurston, as well as Thurston’s hustle for 5 of the team’s 11 steals.

The home game versus Belle Plaine scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16 was rescheduled for weather. The White Hawks have a 3-5 record to date and will be at home Tuesday, Dec. 20 against Irondale and at St. Louis Park High School on Thursday, Dec. 22 for the last game prior to the holiday break.

“Our game vs. Providence was a mixture of good basketball and poor decision-making,” Coach Alan Hiebert said. “When we played well, we played very well. We moved the basketball, got open shots, defended well in the half court and disrupted what they wanted to do. Unfortunately, we made too many bad decisions vs their press and turned the ball over too many times which resulted in a loss. In spite of that, we were within 1 with 1:00 left to play. Our challenge as a team will continue to be gradual improvement at a lot of aspects of the game. When we establish better understanding and more consistency, we’ll be pretty good.”