Dale A. Johnson, age 71, of Mound, passed peacefully on December 23, 2016.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda.

He is survived by his children, Kim (Joshua) Vrtacnik and Ross (Jill); granddaughter, Evangeline Vrtacnik; siblings, Jeff (Marie) and Jan (Dave); and many other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Monday, January 2nd from 10-12 p.m. at Huber Funeral Homes, 520 2nd St., Excelsior. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

Huber Funeral Home, (952) 474-9595,

www.huberfunerals.com