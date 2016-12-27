Orono boys basketball moves to 4-1

Jarvin Thomas slams down two of his game-record high 24 points against Minnetonka. (Submitted photo)

The Spartans faced one of their toughest tests of the 2016-2017 season when they hosted the Skippers from Minnetonka.

The class 4A Skippers were coming off a good victory against North St. Paul and also recently played highly ranked Apple Valley very closely.

The game started out very tight, with good defense from both squads.

Minnetonka took an early 12–6 lead, but the Spartans were up to the challenge.

The Spartans were not shooting well from outside but junior, Jarvis Thomas and junior Max Bjorklud were able to score inside to cut the Skippers lead to 15-14.

The Spartans continued their aggressive defense, strong rebounding, and relied on their inside scoring to keep the game close.

After a powerful dunk by Thomas the Spartans took a 25-19 lead.

The Skippers, however, would not go quietly and came back to take a 36-33 halftime lead.

Orono was led in the first half by Thomas and Bjorklund with 14 and 10 points respectively.

In the second half the game was controlled by Orono.

The Spartans ramped up their defense and turned the momentum toward the home team.

Following two three-point baskets by senior Jack Anderson and junior Colton Codute, the Spartans were able to take a 40-37 lead.

This was a lead that Orono would not relinquish.

Bjorklund continued his aggressive play and scored the next four points. The Skippers had no answer for Thomas on the inside as he continued to dominate the paint for the Spartans.

After a Bjorklund steal and an impressive Thomas dunk the Spartans built a 16-point lead with 11 minutes to play.

The game stayed at this margin for the next six minutes with Thomas, Bjorklund, senior Noel Mshihiri and Codute all adding to their scoring totals. juniors Thomas Lecy and Griffin Sage each added a three-point basket.

The Skippers had no answer for Orono’s aggressive defense and could not handle the pressure applied by the Spartans.

With three minutes to play and leading by 21, Coach Wohler was able to get several reserves into the game and finish out the contest.

Following the game, Coach Wohler said, “Our defense in the second half was outstanding. We were able to kick start our transition game with our defense.”

Leading the Spartans in scoring was Thomas with 24 and Bjorklund with 23.

Rounding off the scoring was Codute with 12, Mshihiri with six, Anderson, Lecy and Sage all with three and JR Seitz with two.

Thomas led the team in rebounding with 12. Codute and Thomas added eight and seven assists respectively.

With the win, Orono was able to improve their overall record to 4 -1.