Spring Park Snap Fitness expands facility

Snap Fitness is Spring Park has recently expanded their gym with better amenities and equipment than their previous set up.

In addition to the 24/7 convenience and safety of their current gym, they’ve added 1,200 sq. ft for group fitness classes, including indoor cycling on new RealRyder® bikes, a functional sports-specific training gym and brand new strength training equipment to serve the Lake Minnetonka area.

Snap Fitness Spring Park will host 11 of the bikes and offer daily classes on the unique “unstationary” bike that leans and tilts side to side. The classes integrate several muscle groups for a cohesive, total body workout that improves strength, stability and coordination, while increasing cardio capacity and burning more classes than traditional indoor cycling.

Class participants will be guided through an energizing and exhilarating workout led by one of Snap Fitness’ certified RealRyder instructors who are there to help members and new ryders take the training wheels off.

Additionally, they added a turf area that will be dedicated to functional, sports-specific training. In this area, there are rowing machines, suspension training and push sleds. Our space will be open to athletes, sports teams and training groups looking for specific functional training.

To take fitness a step further, Snap Fitness Spring Park has integrated MYZONE™, a new innovative heart-rate-based system that uses wireless and cloud technology to accurately and conveniently monitor physical activity. It monitors heart rate, calories and time exercising that converts into MYZONE Effort Points (MEPs), with a focus on rewarding effort rather than fitness. Users can try the wearable strap and pod to track their fitness while in the club or purchase their own tracker for personal use. Monitors throughout the club project your personal statistics which allows you to see the intensity level of your workout.

Daily group fitness classes are offered including cycling, yoga, kettle bells, kickboxing and boot camp. The class schedule is available online on our website and on mindbodyonline.com.

As a member of Spring Park Snap Fitness, members get 24/7 access to over 2,000 locations. Your membership gives you access to any of our Snap Fitness clubs worldwide at no extra cost. For more information on Spring Park Snap Fitness visit https://www.snapfitness.com/gyms/springpark-mn-55384/200.