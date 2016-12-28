Local gymnasts find success in Minneapolis

North Shore Gymnastics’ level three team poses after competing in Minneapolis. (Submitted photo)

North Shore Gymnastics teams tumbled into the holiday spirit at the Peppermint Twist meet held on Dec. 1-3, at The Minneapolis Convention Center. With a 109.300, level three took fourth place overall and second on bars in the competition with a 27.775.

Level-three gymnast, Jadyn Herrera (age 9, Maple Plain) gave a strong performance finishing fourth place with an all-around score of 37.00. Herrera went on to place second on the bars, scoring 9.5 and tied third on beam with a 9.025.

Teammate Abigail Kagel (age 8, Long Lake) took third on vault for the team with an impressive 9.650.

North Shore level four’s tumbled their way to fifth place on the floor, scoring 26.250.

Lily Fake (age 9, Delano) took fifth place in the age-9 division on floor finishing with a 9.000.

On floor, in seventh place (8.525) in the 11+ age division was Samantha Krampf (age 11, Delano).

For the level five’s, Kayla Heinonen (age 8, Delano) placed sixth on beam scoring 8.550.

Teammate Sarah Robson (age 10, Wayzata) tied for sixth on vault, scoring 8.850 in the 7-to-10-year-old division. Marissa Dennis (age 11, Medina) took sixth on floor with a 8.350.