Student collect for WeCAN

By Lorrie Ham

FOR THE LAKER

Students at Mound Westonka High School, Grandview Middle School and Hilltop Primary School embraced the holiday spirit by collecting a variety of items for families served by Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) in December. Shirley Hills Primary will host a collection in February.

Mound Westonka High School

The holidays are an exciting time for most people, however not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to afford just basic everyday needs. Led by Student Senate, Mound Westonka High School conducted a highly successful drive in December, collecting over 2,000 personal care items and cleaning supplies.

In addition to collecting items at school each morning during the week-long drive, Student Senate collected items at all home sporting events and other MWHS activities during the week. First-place honors went to Kelsey Rausch’s homeroom and Sue Simonson’s advisory. Both classes earned pizza parties for their efforts. Second-place ice cream treat winners were Alan Hiebert’s homeroom and Sarah Lynby’s advisory.

“We are overwhelmed with the amount of donations we received,” said advisor Jamie Harms. Students and staff collected everything from laundry detergent, dish soaps, cleaning sprays, baby wipes and diapers, to winter hats, mittens and scarfs, kids’ books and activities, games and gift cards. “The generosity was truly evident in this drive. Student Senate is so proud of MWHS for giving back.”

Grandview Middle School

With lights flashing and sirens blaring, six squad cars left Grandview Middle School Dec. 16 on an important mission. Along with local police officers and three Grandview students, the vehicles were filled with more than 1,000 paper products, cleaning supplies, toys and personal care items to be donated for distribution at WeCAN.

Instead of just the usual toy drive, Grandview students also collected the other items this year after WeCAN indicated there was a high need for those products. Students earned one point per toy they donated and two points per personal care item they brought in. The sixth-grade class won the competition, beating the other grade levels by 300 points.

The names of all students who brought in items were put into a drawing to earn a chance to ride along in the patrol cars and deliver the gifts to WeCAN. Chosen to participate were Alex Lunski, Julia Kolb and Izzy Embery-Braun.

“Thanks so much to everyone who participated in the holiday drive,” said advisor Leigh Ann Kaminski.



Hilltop Primary School

The Hilltop WeCAN Drive was also a huge success. The Student Council collected paper products, baby supplies and hats and mittens daily for two weeks. WeCAN representatives picked up the donations totaling over 1,000 items on Dec. 20.

Student Council co-advisors Michelle Hempel and Melissa Abernethy said the students enjoyed collecting everyday items that are needed in the community.

“Thank you to all of the Westonka students, parents and staff who made donations for WeCAN this season,” said Executive Director Christie Larson. “We especially appreciate the assortment of diapers, cleaning supplies, paper products and toys that will fill a need for many families.”