Orono wrestlers win in Richfield

The Orono wrestling team poses with their first place team trophy. (Submitted photo)

The Orono wrestling team topped the podium at the Richfield Dual Meet Tournament this past Saturday over the six competing teams.

“This is the first tournament win as a team in Orono wrestling history,” coach Joe McPherson said. “Great job Boys! We wrestled well and have a lot of things to build off from the weekend,” he said while addressing the team.

Vs. Richfield

The Orono squad had to dig themselves out of 15-point deficit after the first three matches against host Richfield. Jacob Schmid (126) earned a fall in 1:16 over Austin Manirath.

Pins by Noah Arneson (138) and Marcus Ostvig (145) and a 16-0 technical fall by Lukas van Dyke (160) got the Spartans score closer to closing the deficit at 23-27.

However, it took additional pins by Danny Striggow (182), Blaine Bauman (195) and Bobby Striggow (285) to overcome losses at 170 and 220. Bauman’s win over Evan Ekholm carried on the rivalry between the two that started on the football field back in the fall season.

In the end, the Spartans were able to edge out Richfield 41-39.

Vs. Roseville

The Spartans got stronger with each dual.

Both Brady Pitts (120) and Jacob Schmid (126) earned falls to put the Spartans in an early 12-6 lead.

The teams traded wins at the next two weights, earning each squad three team points. However, Roseville surged back with wins in the next four weights to lead the dual 24-15, Roseville.

The upper weight classes starting with Danny Striggow (182) brought the win back to the Orono side. His pin at 1:45, a decision by Blaine Bauman (195) and a forfeit win by Christian Johnson (220) put Orono in the lead. Orono senior captain Christian Johnson scores in the final seconds to win his match against a Hopkins wrestler. (Submitted photo)

Bobby Striggow’s fall at 2:49 sealed the team score at 36-24.

Vs. Hopkins

The Spartans had little difficulty dominating Hopkins after a shaky start in the lower weights.

John McCuskey (152) outlasted D’Allen Rutherford in a thrilling match that saw McCuskey down by as many as 12 points before he earned a fall at 4:40 in the third period.

Lukas van Dyck (160) followed with a major decision over Justin Grunseth at 11-0.

Adam Kusske (170) earned a forfeit win before the remaining three Spartans closed out the dual with wins.

Danny Striggow (182) and Blaine Bauman (195) both pinned and Christian Johnson (285) scored a go-ahead takedown in the last four seconds to win 8-6.

The final score for the dual was 40-15.

Orono’s dual meet record now stands at 7-1 with their only loss coming from conference rival Waconia.

The Spartans will next see action on Dec. 22, when they host Delano and Henry Sibley.