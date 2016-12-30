Orono boys basketball starts win streak

Orono’s Jack Anderson positions himself for a rebound during their Dec. 22 game against Minneapolis-Patrick Henry. (Submitted photo)

Vs. Hermantown

On Dec. 20, the Orono boys basketball team traveled up to the Iron Range to take on the Hermantown Hawks.

After a 2.5-hour drive, the team was a little sluggish to start the game.

The Hawks came out ready to play, matched our intensity and kept the game close initially.

Max Bjorklund started the scoring for the Spartans and contributed the first eight points.

The Hawks continued their aggressive play and kept the game close.

A Jack Anderson three-point shot gave the Spartans a 15-12 lead midway through the first half.

Bjorklund continued his great game and had 15 points with six minutes to play in the first half. Senior JR Seitz and sophomore Blake O’Conner added two more baskets to help build the lead to 10 points with four minutes left in the first half.

Senior Noel Mshihiri made a lay up to continue Orono’s scoring and further the lead that the Orono squad would not relinquish. Several players continued to help the Spartans both offensively and defensively to make the score at halftime 44-30 in favor of Orono.

The Spartans came out very aggressive to start the second half.

After three quick steals and a powerful Jarvis Thomas dunk, Orono was up by 17 points.

The Orono defense proved to be too much for the Hawks and with 11:29 remaining in the game, the Spartan lead had grown to 35 points.

Hermantown had no answer for the tough defense and fast offense. Each player that coach Wohler put in was up to the challenge and played extremely well.

The Spartans continued to maintain their large lead and with the help of two Daniel Murley three-point baskets, the Orono squad was able to close out the Hawks with an 88–49 victory.

Coach Wohler was pleased with his defense, stating “our defense kept us in the game.”

Leading the Spartans in scoring was Bjorklund with 19, followed by Thomas with 18 points.

Rebounding leaders included Thomas with eight and Bjorklund with six.

Colton Codute led the team in assists with seven.

Vs. Minneapolis-Patrick Henry

On Thursday Dec. 22, the Orono boys basketball team faced one of their top section rivals, the Patriots from Minneapolis-Patrick Henry.

The Star Tribune chose this game as one of their games of the week and the performance by both teams did not disappoint.

The game started out with very aggressive defense by both squads.

Senior Jack Anderson made two three-point shots to give the Spartans an early lead. Juniors Max Bjorklund and Jarvis Thomas also added early baskets to keep the Orono team ahead 14-12 midway through the first half.

The game was very fast paced with both sides playing aggressive.

Junior Thomas Lecy came in and grabbed three straight rebounds, which combined with lay-ups from Bjorklund to take the Spartans out to a 24 -16 lead.

The Orono defense and strong rebounding were proving too much for the Patriot squad.

After another Bjorklund jump shot and Thomas dunk, the Orono squad maintained their eight-point lead at the half way point 32-24.

The second half started slow for the Spartans and their lead was trimmed to only one point.

From that point on the Orono team regained control.

In the next two minutes Anderson hit a three-point shot, Bjorklund added two lay-ups and Anderson grabbed an offensive rebound and laid in an easy basket to regain their double digit lead.

The Orono squad dominated the boards and played extremely well defensively. The Patriots were not able to stop Thomas and Anderson, with both players shooting and rebounding very well. Colton Codute kept their guards off balance by making several steals and distributing the ball with great precision.

The Patriots were able to close the Spartan lead to nine points but another three-point bucket from Anderson sealed the victory for the Orono team.

Leading the scoring for the Spartans were Bjorklund with 22 points, Anderson with 18, and Thomas with 14. The Spartans were led in rebounding by Anderson and Thomas with 13 each.

Coach Wohler was proud of their performance against a strong sectional rival.

“I felt our defense kept improving in both games this week. I was really glad to see Jack Anderson bust out offensively against Henry. He adds another dimension for us when he is hitting his shots,” Wohler said.

With the two victories this week, Orono’s record improved to 6-1.

The Spartans have games against Rocori and Lakeville South over the Holiday break.