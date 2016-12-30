Orono table tennis hits the ground running

Katie Kimmes plays the ball during a match. Kimmes is one of the returning leaders on the girls team. (Submitted photo)

The Orono table tennis club began its new season with some new faces and a tournament victory last week.

The club has 23 players participating on two teams. The girls team plays five-point matches consisting of four singles matches and a doubles match, while the combined team plays 15-point matches consisting of 10 singles matches and five doubles matches. Each match is best three-of-five games to determine the winner.

The season began in early December and will run through the Minnesota State High School Table Tennis Team Championships on Feb. 12 at the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield.

The girls team is led by returning seniors Megan Geelan and Katie Kimmes who both played very well in the opening week of competition, playing more than 10 matches last week.

The combined team features a number of returning players including Jesse Bissen, Andy Baran, Jordan Jaekel, Edison Steele, John Kasner, Ben Bissen and Tristan Peyton.

In addition, newcomers Cade Pfieffer, Josh Mehaffey, Matias Maule, Aiden Ecker, Sam Carlson and Simon Carlson have given this year’s team great depth as it hopes to improve upon its trip to last year’s quarterfinals at the State Team Championships.

The combined team defeated St. Paul Henry Sibley 15-0 in the semifinal, before defeating host St. Paul Harding 14-1 to win the invitational event last week in St. Paul. St. Paul Preparatory High School participated as well.

The team then hosted Benilde St. Margaret’s at the mezzanine in the high school on Dec. 14.

The Red Knights, who finished fourth at last year’s state championship, edged the Spartans 9-6, which featured the most competitive play of the season so far.

The Spartans were without two of its top four singles players.

The rematch at Benilde on Jan. 24 should be a great opportunity for the Spartans.

The January schedule has matches each week including matches with Bloomington Jefferson and Eagan.