Top ranked gymnast stays close to roots

Shane Wiskus has risen through the ranks of gymnastics world to become the top ranked college recruit in the United States. But despite having his pick of colleges, the Mound Westonka High School senior will be competing and studying at the University of Minnesota next year.



“I want to start a new history at Minnesota,” Wiskus said. “They haven’t been historically great with gymnastics but they’re on the rise. I want to bring home the first NCAA championship.”

Another reason Wiskus said he’s staying close to home is the relationship he’s built with his mother, Tammy Wiskus. Tammy Wiskus enrolled her son in gymnastics when he was just four years old.

“He had an incredible balance as a baby,” she said. “He was walking by 8 months. He was just a very energetic boy, but in a very controlled way. What little boy doesn’t love tumbling and rolling around out there?”

Shane Wiskus said that his mother’s influence helped make him the athlete, and young man, he is today.

“We used to do classes together when I was little,” he said. “I have a really great relationship with my mom and being able to be close to her and my family made choosing Minnesota a little easier.”

Though his mother says she did her best to stay out of his college decision, she was happy to hear her son wouldn’t be far.

“Oh my gosh I was elated,” Tammy Wiskus said. “I was shocked, I shouldn’t say that, but he was in heavy pursuit. He was the top recruit in the country.”

It didn’t take long for Shane Wiskus to gain that national attention. His first experience with the U.S. national program was at age nine, when joined the U.S. national development program. Ever since, Shane Wiskus has been a regular with USA Gymnastics, joining the U.S. junior team at age 12 and winning at nationals last year for the his age group.

The Spring Park native said the secret to his success is his intense focus and dedication to the sport.

“A lot of other sports, you can go to practice, focus and then leave and not think about it until the next practice or game,” Shane Wiskus said. “With gymnastics, it’s not just about what you do at the gym. There’s so much studying and watching youtube clips to get ideas and to critique yourself.”

He estimated he spends between 1 and 2 hours a night studying the sport.

“It’s really hard to succeed if your not thinking about gymnastics all the time.”

Luckily for Shane Wiskus, the Mound Westonka School District has been accommodating of his chaotic schedule.

“Most of his peers are home schooled,” Tammy Wiskus said. “Starting in about third grade the district has worked with us to allow Shane to leave school early or do a few classes online. They’ve been amazing.”

Shane Wiskus said he comes home from school around 1 p.m. does some homework, eats and then heads to the gym for a few hours. When he comes home it’s more studying, for both school and gymnastics, and then school reading before bed.

“He’s grown into a really mature, driven young man,” Tammy Wiskus said. “There’s no limit to what he can do. We can’t wait to see what he’ll do with Minnesota.”