WHPS report for Dec. 15 – Dec. 20

Dec. 15

At County Road 6 and County Road 83 in Independence a vehicle with a flat tire was pulled over to the side of the road. Roadside assistance was on the way and police assistance was not needed.

Dec. 16

At Lake Sarah Road and County Road 92 in Independence, due to fresh snow making the roads slippery a motorist drove off the curve and into the ditch. A tow company had been called to assist.

A resident at 5200 Manchester Dr. in Maple Plain reported she did not have any heat in her apartment. Management had not responded to her call. Upon police arrival, management had returned the call and was going to be there in a couple hours.

Dec. 17

At 12:28 a.m., near County Road 92 and Highway 12 in Independence, a driver reported he was snow blinded by a passing his vehicle, causing him to veer off the roadway. While attempting to arrange a tow, a passerby stopped and helped the driver pull his vehicle out of ditch.

Officer working a special shift, TZD – Towards Zero Death, stopped a vehicle that ran a red light in 77th Street and Meridian Crossings in Richfield. The 20-year-old passenger from Minneapolis arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. A 19-year-old driver from Edina was cited for no insurance on a motor vehicle, open bottle – driver allow, semaphore – red light and driving after suspension and taken to Hennepin jail on an outstanding warrant.

Dec. 18

Street and stop signs at the intersection of Main Street East and County Road 29 in Maple Plain had been struck, ran over and someone had propped them back up. Hennepin County Road Maintenance was contacted.

At County Road 11 and Lake Sarah South in Independence, a motorist failed to stop at the intersection and T-boned a vehicle. One child passenger was in the T-boned vehicle was slightly injured, but was not transported to the hospital. Both vehicles were totaled.

At Pagenkopf Road and Fieldstone Place in Independence, a motorist was eastbound on Pagenkopf Road, attempted to turn on Fieldstone Place and was unable to make the turn, striking the stop sign and gas line marker. The gas line was not struck, no odor of gas was detected. City of Independence Public Works were advised of the damage.

At 5300 Highway 12 in Maple Plain, police observed a vehicle in a car sales lot with its running lights on. The vehicle was unlocked and no one was around. It appeared someone recently moved it to snowplow the lot. Police turned the vehicle lights off and locked the vehicle.

At Lake Sarah Drive and Lake Sarah in Independence, police found a vehicle parked along the roadside with hood up. The owner reported his battery was dead and was attempting to charge it. Police provided some assistance, but were unable to get the vehicle started. The owner was to charge it awhile and try later to start it.

At 10:06 p.m. at 1300 County Road 19 in Maple Plain, police observed an unoccupied vehicle that was parked behind a closed business. The keys were in the vehicle, the door was ajar with the interior lights and it was running. Police checked the area and found shoe prints leading to rear dock door, the door was secure. After a short time checking the surrounding area a male emerged and indicated he worked there and had stopped in to thaw out his other vehicle. Party ID’d and released. No signs of criminal activity or forced entry.

Dec. 19

A resident at 1500 Wyman Ave. in Maple Plain, reported at 4:46 a.m. that they had fallen earlier at 8:00 p.m. while being assisted. Since then, he had developed pain in his right side. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A resident in the 4800 block of Drake Street in Independence stated that he received a scam phone call that caller ID showed the call was coming from a neighbors phone. The call was an outplaying message saying he owes an outstanding debt. The resident has known the neighbor for many years and was going to stop by to see if the neighbor is aware that his phone number is showing up on caller ID’s with this phone scam.

A resident at 5500 Bryant St. in Maple Plain had fallen and was bleeding from her head. Maple Plain Rescue assisted and she was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A resident at 200 Hart St. in Independence reported he lost the ramp to his snowmobile trailer, asked if anyone had found it, or turned it in or called in to report seeing it. Unknown where he lost it as he traveled from Maple Plain to Watkins. The ramps are aluminum, 5×3 and have two black pads on it.

Dec. 20

At 5500 Pioneer Creek Dr. in Maple Plain, police observed a male playing basketball in the back parking lot of a closed business. The male stated he got off work was on his way home and he likes to wind down by exercising and was just playing basketball. He was identified found nothing criminal.