NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

JANUARY 3, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Maple Plain City Council will meet on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Maple Plain City Hall, 5050 Independence Street, Maple Plain, MN. The purpose of this meeting is to swear in the new Mayor and City Council members.

Robert Schoen

City Administrator

Published in

The Pioneer

December 31, 2016

635997