Medina grants approvals for AutoMotoPlex

BY SUSAN VAN CLEAF

SUN PRESS NEWSPAPERS

The Medina City Council has granted all of the final approvals needed for constructing the Medina AutoMotoPlex automotive condominiums east of Arrowhead Drive and North of Hamel Road.

The city council, on Tuesday, Dec. 20 approved seven documents that were part of the approval process. Bruno Silikowski now can legally start work on the condominium complex, in which owners would store and work on high-end vehicles, such as cars, trucks, lawnmowers and motorcycles. He has patterned the Medina project after his Chanhassen AutoMotoPlex property.

At the meeting, the city council also took up other business.

AUTOMOTOPLEX

The City Council reviewed Silikowski’s proposal for the AutoMotoPlex on Dec. 6 and decided the project did not require an environmental assessment worksheet. After looking at project details, the council asked city staff to work with Silikowski to add to the development agreement a section regulating large special events.

During the two following weeks Medina and Silikowski came to an agreement that satisfied both parties. On Dec. 20 the city council approved not only the development agreement, but also the planned unit development, site plan and preliminary and final plat for land purchased from Loram to be part of the development.

The council also approved the AutoMotoPlex of Medina Storm Sewer Improvement Tax District. Medina requires owners associations to maintain storm water improvements, such as storm water ponds, within their developments. A storm sewer improvement taxing district enables Medina to step in and do the maintenance if the owners association fails to do the work.

The site plan for the AutoMotoPlex shows 212,540 square feet of garage space and 26,125 square feet of retail space, parking spaces and a natural area containing a wetland in the center of the development.

The development agreement requires the AutoMotoPlex to obtain a special events permit for each large special event, as specified in city ordinances. According to the ordinance, hosts must get a special event permit for events with 200 vehicles or 400 people (whichever is more permissive). The maximum number of events would be 16 per calendar year.

The special event permit requirement would apply to monthly Cars and Coffee special events at the AutoMotoPlex, especially if they achieve a success similar to Cars and Coffee events at the Chanhassen AutoMotoPlex. These monthly special events on Saturday mornings have attracted as many as two to three thousand people to the Chanhassen facility, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

Each time Silikowski applies for a special events permit, he will work with Medina Police on issues such as off-site parking and traffic control. Both parties will learn as they go and apply their experiences to future events.

WATER TOWER REHAB

The city council approved plans and specifications for rehabilitating Medina’s 400-thousand-gallon water tower and also authorized advertising for bids. Medina’s city engineers have estimated the cost at $337,800.

CAPITAL KNOLL SUBDIVISION

The city council approved the final plat for the Capital Knoll three-lot subdivision, located on 29 acres at 1575 Hamel Road. The property is in a Rural Residential zone on the south side of Hamel Road, east of Arrowhead Drive and north of Blackfoot Trail.

Two lots will have access from Blackfoot Trail, and one lot will have access from Hamel Road.

POLICE UNION AGREEMENT

The council approved a one-year labor agreement between Medina and Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc., the union that represents Medina Police. Provisions for issues such as cost of living increases are consistent with those for other city employees.