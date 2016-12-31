Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report

Sunday, Dec. 18

Officers responded to a medical in St. Bonifacius.

Officers were advised of a domestic situation occurring in a moving vehicle. The vehicle stopped at the Minnetrista Police Department where officers mediated the situation.

Monday, Dec. 19

A Waconia motorist was stopped along Main Street and was issued a

citation for displaying revoked plates and having no proof of insurance.

Responded to an alarm along Game Farm Road. Everything was found to be okay.



Tuesday, Dec. 20

Responded to an alarm along Sunnyfield Road. The exterior was found to be secure and everything appeared to be okay.

A St. Louis Park motorist was struck by a Minnetrista motorist while he was backing out of a driveway along Enchanted Lane. There was minor damage and no injuries.

Responded to a medical along West Branch Road.

Officers dealt with a low hanging wire on Game Farm Road until Xcel could respond.

Checked on a suspicious vehicle along Game Farm Road. Found it was a worker and all was okay.

A Silver Lake motorist struck a deer along Hwy 7. Damage was done to the vehicle and there were no injuries.



Wednesday, Dec. 21

An officer made contact with the driver of a vehicle parked at a church in Minnetrista just before 1am. They were cleaning the church carpeting.

Officers responded to a disturbance along Westwood Drive. The situation was mediated.

A loud party complaint was received along Minneapolis Avenue. The homeowner was advised to quiet down for the night.

Officers assisted St. Bonifacius Fire at a fire alarm at a business along Steiner Street. No fire was found.

Thursday, Dec. 22

A St Boni motorist was stopped and advised after a driving complaint was received on County Road 110W.

A driving complaint was reported at Highway 7 and Steiner Street.

A parking complaint was reported on Trista Bend. The issue was resolved upon arrival.

Officers were requested to check on something burning at an address Partridge Road. Officers turned off the unattended space heater in the driveway.