Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LONG LAKE PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Long Lake will hold a public hearing at the City Hall Council Chambers located at 450 Virginia Avenue on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, beginning at 6:30 pm to hear comments and consider the following land use applications:

1. A request from the Long Lake Rowing Crew for a zoning code amendment to allow for rowing club facilities as a Conditional Use in the B-3 Lakeshore Business District and for a Conditional Use Permit for use of Rowing Club Facilities for property at 1310 West Wayzata Boulevard, Long Lake, MN 55356.

The public is invited to attend this meeting, and oral and written comments are encouraged. Please contact City Hall to obtain a copy of the agenda and information regarding the above public hearings. Written comments may be submitted before the meeting at the City Clerks office located at City Hall. If you have any questions regarding this notice, please feel free to contact the Long Lake City Hall staff at 952.473.6961.

Jeanette Moeller

City Clerk

Published in

The Pioneer

December 31, 2016

636922