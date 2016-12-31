Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

ENCHANTED LANE AND TUXEDO ROAD STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Minnetrista will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 7701 County Road 110W, Minnetrista, MN, at 7:00 pm, or as soon thereafter as possible, on January 17, 2017, to consider making the following improvements:

Street and Drainage Improvements along Enchanted Lane and Tuxedo Road.

This project consists of road improvements, replacement of storm sewer lines and drainage improvements. The improvements are identified below:

Street and drainage improvements considered for assessment include:

Enchanted Lane between the bridge and the Minnetrista/Shorewood City limits

Tuxedo Road between the bridge and the Minnetrista/Mound City limits

Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 429.011 to 429.111, portions of the improvement will be assessed to the abutting property owners of the named streets. The estimated cost of the improvement is $876,300.00.

Such persons desiring to be heard with reference to the proposed improvements will be heard at this meeting.

Mike Barone

City Administrator

Published in

The Laker

December 31, 2016

January 7, 2017

636951