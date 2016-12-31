Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ORONO

NOTICE

The Orono Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in the Orono Council Chambers at 2780 Kelley Parkway on TUESDAY, January 17, 2017, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the matter of reviewing the following land use applications:

16-3866 Lecy Brothers on behalf of Charlie Daum, 1920 Fagerness Point Road, requests approval of variances to the required street setback and lakeshore setback, as well as a hardcover variance in order to construct a second-story room addition above the existing attached garage as well as a new deck and stairway on the lake side of the home.

16-3883 Kevin Anderson, 800 North Arm Drive, requests preliminary plat approval for a 3-lot residential subdivision to be served by a private road and cul-de-sac.

17-3886 Hennepin County Emergency Management, 3880 Shoreline Drive, requests a conditional use permit for an essential service, a weather communication station, including 30 foot high tower.

17-3887 Revision, LLC on behalf of Geoffrey & Stephanie Martha, 2092 Shadywood Road, requests approval to permit 27.4% hardcover where 25.6% exists, and 25% is permitted in order to construct additions to the home, and construct a new 24 x 24 detached garage on the property. A side setback variance is also requested in order to allow a 1.3 principal structure setback where a 10 setback is required in order to connect the existing detached garage to the home.

17-3888 DJ Kranz Co, Inc. on behalf of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3745 Shoreline Drive, requests approval of a conditional use permit in order to construct a 342 square foot addition on to the existing church to facilitate a larger kitchen and office space.

17-3889 Timothy & Jane White, 2170 Prospect Avenue, request approval of setback variances in order to permit additions to the existing home approximately 18 feet from both the street and side lot lines where 50 foot and 30 foot setbacks are required.

17-3890 Denali Custom Homes on behalf of Steve & Stacia Andersen, 517 Ferndale Road N, requests an after-the-fact variance to permit two entrance pillars to be located less than 5 from the roadway where a 10 setback is required.

17-3894 City of Orono, Text Amendment related to retaining walls and other accessory structures as a permissible encroachment into the required yards.

17-3895 Alex Ugorets, 2500 Shadywood Rd, requests a conditional use permit to construct and operate a banquet center (restaurant) within the existing building.

17-3896 City of Orono, Text Amendment related to revising the permissible levels of structural coverage (massing) and hardcover on all lots.

All persons wishing to be heard are encouraged to attend these meetings. This is not a final agenda and is subject to change prior to the hearings. Written comments are accepted and should be submitted to the City of Orono by January 10, 2017 if possible. Interested persons may review the applications and proposed ordinance language at City offices or by visiting the Citys Website at www.ci.orono.mn.us. For an appointment, please call (952) 249-4620.

