Orono girls move to 8-0

By MIKE ANDREW

FOR THE PIONEER Madeline Loder (22) drives for two against DeLaSalle. The Junior guard has posted consecutive games with at least 20 points for the Spartans. (Photo by Dawn Andrew)

Author’s note: The author acknowledges this week’s post is a bit corny, with rhythm and rhymes that are somewhat thorny. Nonetheless, be it a chuckle, a shake of the head or a smile in spite of it, I hope the reading is as much fun as I had writing it. Happy New Year.

‘Twas the week before Christmas and the Spartans played two. The Islanders of DeLaSalle and Chanhassen in Blue. The styles were different in each of the games, but the results for both was more of the same. The Spartans have started with six in a row and now with two more, they are 8-0.

DeLaSalle was big on its front line, which forced the Spartans to adjust in time. The Islander posts were many. It seemed there were six, so Coach Glover adjusted and went big with her picks.

Down on the blocks moved Andrew and out the half came Gabi G., joining Smaron in the paint where the battle would be.

Around the horn, so many guards did motor, with none scoring more than Madeline Loder. Her 20 points were tops in this match, with 13 fellow Spartans sewing the patch.

There was Singleton, Case, Nehotte and Hughes, all battling hard against Islanders, too.

Germanson’s line included four points and five rebounds, to boot, while Smaron, a senior, had plenty about which to root.

Her points were 10, with 17 boards to go with six steals and four blocks of attempted scores.

When the game was finished and the tally complete, the Spartan’s by 15 ended the feat.

Next, on the bus the Spartans did go, to play at Chanhassen, away on the road.

The game was much different, with lots of pace and the Storm trying hard to press all over the space. Their size is smaller and speed is their game, but Orono adjusted and won just the same.

In this contest other Spartans joined in the fray, with so many Oronoans getting to play. There was Stavig and Koltes, and Soph Eichstadt, in came Constant and Rosendahl for the plan the Coach had.

It was to handle the press and work from the outside, with everyone rebounding and defensive pride. Fighting until the end, the Storm did rage, trying to knock the Spartans off the winning page. The final difference in points was only 10, the closest so far, yet the Spartans won again.

The scoring was plenty, with Smaron at 10 and Loder above 20. It was from long range that Andrew did score, draining a deep three and then seven more. The captain’s eight in a game is the most in school history, with the passes from teammates removing the mystery.

The schedule from here toughens again, with upcoming games against four in the top-10. They will continue to scrap, have fun and for teammates cheer and hope to continue the hard play in the new year.