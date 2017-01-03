Hearty Minnesotans plunge into Lake Minnetonka to help veterans

Around 800 people kicked off New Year’s Day by plunging into the 32-degree waters of Lake Minnetonka at the 27th Annual ALARC Ice Dive.

Proceeds from the event benefited the non-profit Ride to Recovery that helps improve the health and wellness of injured veterans. For more information visit ride2recovery.com.

In addition funds were donated to Excelsior Fire Department, South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, Suicide Prevention Program and the Excelsior Community for the Commons.

First-time jumpers are called “guppies,” and with each progressive leap, jumpers continue to minnow and walleye status until they reach their tenth jump for “shark” status. Those who reach 20 jumps earn “orca” status. Participants received a hot breakfast and commemorative gear after their jumps.

(Sun Sailor staff photos and video by Paige Kieffer)