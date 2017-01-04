Bruce W. Larson, 88

Bruce W. Larson, age 88 of Mound, MN passed away peacefully December 16, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Irene Larson, and sister Sylvia Winchester. Survived by his wife of 60 years June, children Walt (Lori), Paul (Kathy), Nancy Meents (Bob), grandchildren Carly Smith (Steven), Caitlin (fiancé Michael), Mitchell, and sister Shirley Wigren. Bruce was a 1st Lieutenant in the US Airforce during the Korean War conflict and was a Regional Sales Manager for the John Henry Company out of Lansing, MI. Service was held at St. John's Lutheran Church , Mound, MN 55364 on Wednesday December 21, 2016.