Orono girls hockey battles back for wins

By BILL STERNBERG

FOR THE PIONEER Orono players begin their attack on the net during their game against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato over the holiday break. The game ended in a 2-2 tie, following one overtime period. (Submitted photo)

Vs. Chaska-Chanhassen

The Orono girls hockey team, who are now 3-5-1, has been busy between the Thanksgiving and Winter breaks with six competitive games.

November ended with the team hosting No. 11-ranked class-AA Chaska-Chanhassen.

An early season problem for the Spartans has been giving up early first period goals. This was the case as CC snuck one past Madeline Carlson from an odd, below the dot, angle.

Freshman Megan Marzolf made a nice pass from behind the net to senior captain Megan Albers for the one-timer to equal the score at 1-1.

CC maintained the edge in shots throughout, but Carlson held strong until a blistering CC shot from the face off dot found the back of the net for a 2-1 CC lead.

Despite being outshot, Orono worked to develop scoring opportunities.

Junior Nicole Neuberger took a sweet pass from sophomore Sarah Johnston, resulting in a slap shot to beat the CC goalie to even the score at 2-2.

The jubilation was short lived as CC countered with a goal and the second period ended with CC on top 3-2.

Orono played a spirited third period and despite several scoring opportunities, the game ended in a CC win 3-2 over the Spartans.

Vs. New Prague

December began with Orono hosting New Prague in the first Wright County Conference game of the season.

Last season, New Prague represented Section 2A in the state tournament and the Trojans did not lose much to graduation.

The No. 8-ranked Trojans feature junior Catie Skaja who has committed to the University of Minnesota to play hockey.

Despite Orono’s best efforts to keep her off the board, Skaja’s hat trick led New Prague to a 4-1 win.

The lone Spartan goal was by junior Ellie Schaible.

Vs. Hutchinson

Next up for Orono was conference foe the Hutchinson Tigers, who traveled to Orono to face the Spartans.

Hutchinson got on the board early as a defensive mix-up by Orono and nice shot by the Tigers provided a lead that would be short-lived.

Orono junior Lizi Norton took the puck from behind her own net and made a full ice rush, sliding a pass to freshman Claire Suchy, who re-directed the pass past the Tiger goaltender to tie the score at 1-1.

Early in the second period, Orono struck again.

Beautiful passing from junior Grace Limesand to Suchy, who fed Johnston for the goal and the Orono 2-1 lead.

That goal would prove to be the winner as Carlson stood tall to protect the lead and Norton put the icing on the cake with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds to preserve the 3-1 conference victory.

Vs. Holy Family-Waconia

Mother Nature caused the postponement of the Dec. 16 game with Holy Family-Waconia and the cancelation of Dec. 17 game at Owatonna.

However, HFW and Orono were able to play an early-start game on Dec. 19 at the Orono Ice Arena.

Keeping with their “bad habit,” Orono allowed HFW to get on the board early and often, with HFW jumping out to a 3-0 lead midway through the first period.

The period ended that way, with HFW having the edge in shots 13-9.

The Spartans took the ice in the second period with a renewed sense of offensive urgency. While no goals were scored, the Spartans outshot HFW 11-2 in the second period.

The offensive pressure continued into the third, but this time Orono found the goal. First it was Johnston from Suchy on the power play, which was followed by Schaible from Neuberger to make it 3-2 HFW.

Despite the continued play in the offensive zone, Orono could not get the equalizer and HFW came away with a 3-2 victory, while being out shot by the Spartans 31-18 (22-5 in the last two periods).

Vs. Breck

It’s never easy playing the No. 2- class-A ranked Breck Mustangs and it’s even more difficult when you have to travel to Golden Valley to face them on their home ice.

The Mustangs feature senior Grace Zumwinkle who will be donning the maroon and gold for the Gophers next season.

While keeping Zumwinkle contained the Mustangs had too much depth and defeated the Spartans 4-0. Carlson faced a season high 54 shots in the defeat.

Vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato

LDC visited Orono as winter break commenced and the streak of games where the opponents score early and first continued. LDC got an early holiday gift with an Orono turnover, which ended with the puck in the back of the net and a 1-0 lead.

The Spartans again found their offense in the second when freshman Molly Martini took a pass from Neuberger and let a rocket fly past the LDC goalie, ending the second period 1-1.

LDC countered off a Spartan miscue and re-established the lead at 2-1 early in the third period, but like previous games, Orono stayed determined to turn the score around.

On the power play, Neuberger fed Norton with a cross ice pass which she directed home off the one-timer for a 2-2 score.

The Orono shots kept coming, but the LDC goalie, senior Maddy Benson was up to the task.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and remained that way after the overtime period despite Orono peppering Benson with 64 shots, 13 of which came in the overtime period.

After a few days off, the Spartans will be back on the ice for the annual Blaine Mid-Winter Boarder Battle where they will face No. 6-ranked class-AA Blaine on Dec. 28 in the opening round.