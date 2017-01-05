OMW swim and dive continues strong start

By DAVID MARQUIS

FOR THE PIONEER Xavier Espinoza takes a breath while swimming in the 500-yard freestyle event. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) boys swim and dive team continues to win.

Even with 12 boys out due to injury or illness, they were a strong competitor against Princeton at their meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Princeton High School.

With a third of the team out coach Pete Buecher had to be creative with the team line-up. He knows the boys’ capabilities, even early in the season, and was able to manipulate the roster to maximize the team’s point accruing ability.

The boys swam events that they had never swum before, but it ended in a success.

OMW won against Princeton 107-68.

“All the boys stepped up and the depth of the team really came through. We had many of the younger swimmers putting up points in the varsity races, even though they had never swum them before. I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team, especially the younger swimmers,” Buecher said after the meet.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the junior varsity team of Nico Legeros, Vasili Nicklow, Josh Johnston and Nick Ramacier took first place with a time of 2:30.47.

In the varsity race, the team of Alec Otteson, Brendon Prentice, Will Brenton and Peter Sherek were first, with a time of 1:45.91 and the team of Henry Luetmer, Calvin Carrison, Charlie Treat, Nick Gauvin finished in third with a time of 2:01.63.

Teddy Graham took second place (2:50.00) in the 200-yard freestyle junior varsity race and Peter Kasner took second place (1:56.86) in the varsity race, with Jack Marquis taking third place (2.08.01).

OMW had a strong showing in the 200-yard IM varsity race. Brenton was first with a time of 2.07.51, Prentice was second (2.15.73) and Johnston was fifth (2.37.75). Together they accumulated 11 points for the team in the event.

In the 50-yard freestyle, the team gained nine points by placing first (Sherek, 22.92), fourth (Gauvin, 25.35) and fifth (Xavier Espinoza, 28.09).

Dive team captain Alex Schrock prevailed again in the diving portion of the meet with a score of 191.90.

The OMW team put up a second, third and fourth place finish in the 100-yard butterfly for varsity with Otteson, Treat and Carrison having times of 1:06.31, 1.06.64 and 1.18.98 respectively.

In the 100-yard freestyle varsity event, Sherek captured first place with time of 51.12. Kasner took second place (51.70) and Luetmer took fifth place (1.03.15), which secured 11 more points for the team.

Due to a small team, many new swimmers found themselves in the 500-yard freestyle event.

Teddy Graham (7.48.19) came in second for the junior varsity race.

For varsity Brenton (5.10.19) was first and Espinoza put up a very respectable time of 6.31.43 to place third, which gained three points for the team.

When Espinoza was asked how he felt about swimming the 500, he said, “I don’t do it often and it’s definitely tough, but I’m glad I could do my part for the team.”

In the 200-yard freestyle junior varsity relay, the team of Drew Mitchellette, Johnston, Will Weatherhead and Graham finished first with a time of 1.56.91. The varsity teams took first and third place.

Grant Otteson swam to a first place finish in the 100-yard backstroke for junior varsity with a time of 1.39.04. His older brother, Alex Otteson, came in first for varsity (1.03.24) and Marquis (1.09.06) and Luetmer (1.12.98) were third and fourth. This trifecta provided another 11 points to the team total.

In the 100-yard breaststroke for junior varsity, Vasili Nicklow (1.39.11) placed first and for varsity, Prentice (1.06.34) placed first and Carrison (1.16.29) placed third.

In the final event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the junior varsity team of Mitchellette, Otteson G., Weatherhead, Legeros took first place (5.26.07). For varsity, the team of Kasner, Otteson A., Gauvin and Marquis secured second place with a time of 3.43.62.