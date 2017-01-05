South Lake Arctic Fever winter celebration Jan. 12-17

The cities of Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Excelsior are ready to spread the fever Jan. 12-17 at the 11th Annual Arctic Fever Winter Festival.
The celebration began in 2006 when the cities came together to find a way to get South Lake residents outside for fresh air and exercise during the winter season.
Most activities are free and include dog sled rides, horse drawn wagon and sleigh rides, Excelsior Library magic show, human bowling on ice, princess brunch, a snow sculpting contest and pizza party and arctic bowling at Country Club Lanes.
For more information visit arcticfever.net or call the City of Shorewood at 952-960-7900.
Schedule of events
Sunday, Jan. 8
ARCTIC FEVER FUNDRAISER
When: 8-11 a.m.
Where: Excelsior American Legion Post 259
Info: bit.ly/2i7vP7Q
Thursday, Jan. 12
WINE AND PAINT
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Lord Fletcher’s, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park
Info: bit.ly/2ia7FN3
Friday, Jan. 13
SNOW SCULPTING AND PIZZA PARTY
When: All week, sculptures must be completed by 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13
Info: bit.ly/2ilLNP0
Saturday, Jan. 14
SHOREWOOD – FREEMAN PARK
-Sledding – 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
-Sleigh Rides – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
-Dog Sled Rides – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
-Bonfire – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
-Snowshoeing – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
-Llamas – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
-Winter Yoga – 12:30-1:15 p.m.
TONKA BAY – MANITOU PARK
-South Lake Minnetonka Police Department ATV Demo – 12:30-1:30 p.m.
-Open Skate – 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Cocoa and s’mores – 12:30-3:30 p.m.
-Snowman and penguin character visit – 12:30-3:30 p.m.
-Photo Board – noon-3:30 p.m.
-Human Bowling – 2:30-3:30 p.m.
-Snowshoeing – 2-3:30 p.m.
-Country Club Lanes Arctic Bowl – 1:30-3:30 p.m.
-Country Club Lanes Coat Drive – 4-6 p.m.
EXCELSIOR – COMMONS PARK
-Excelsior Library Magic Show – 10:30 a.m.
-Wagon Rides – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
-Kiteboard demo – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
-Kids ice fishing – noon-4 p.m.
-Fat Bike Race – 2 p.m.
-Excelsior Brewing Co. Party – 3-11 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 17
PRINCESS BRUNCH
When: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Lord Fletcher’s, 3746 Sunset Dr.
Info: Call 952-471-8513 to RSVP