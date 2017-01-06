Spring Park approves new CUP for brewery, taproom

By Lorrie Ham

FOR THE LAKER

The Spring Park City Council took action on Dec. 19 which put the wheels in motion for a brewery and taproom to be located at 4787 Shoreline Drive in a stand-alone building in the Marina Shopping Center. Back Channel Brewery received a conditional use permit (CUP) for a brewery and taproom at the building, site of most recently a dental office and earlier a restaurant. The proposal includes the renovation of the existing building, an outdoor patio area, production brewery and taproom.

In his report to the council, City Planner Alan Brixius noted that the city council had recently amended its zoning and liquor rules to allow for a brewery and taproom in a C-2 (shopping center) zoning district. The proposed site currently has a vacant building with 3,316 square feet of area.

Following a public hearing on the matter, the city’s planning commission had recommended approval of the CUP. Brixius explained that the building has been vacant for many years, and creates an opportunity for total redevelopment both inside and outside the building. The proposal fits with the goals of the city’s comprehensive plan, which makes a priority of maintaining and improving the city’s commercial areas and redeveloping commercial sites that display building deterioration, obsolete sign design, land use compatibility issues and a high level of vacancies.

In recommending approval, Brixius noted a list of requirements that would need to be met in conjunction with the CUP, including obtaining the required liquor licenses from both the city and state; complying with production and sales limits; building code and city ordinance compliance; a detailed landscaping plan, and a number of other items specific to the proposal.

Councilmember Gary Hughes asked if the existing outdoor lighting would be replaced and whether the building would have sprinklers. Brixius said the lighting on the building would all be hooded and directed away from adjacent residential uses. He added that sprinklers are a city code requirement.

Hughes asked about live music and the potential for noise for neighbors. Josh Leddy, CEO and brewer, said the main goal of his business was to educate customers about the brewery and its products, which would be difficult to do with loud music. He also stated that the brewery would close by 11 p.m.

“We want to create a great taproom experience,” he told the council. “Live music would sacrifice our ability to focus on our beer.”

Brixius explained the proposed sound system and noted that any live music or special events would need to have a special permit. He added that the permit only allows outdoor seating equal to 30 percent of the indoor seating, which is proposed at 74 indoor seats and 21 patio seats.

“The site as proposed has as large an outdoor area that would be allowed under this permit,” he said.

The council was favorable toward the proposal, and approved the CUP with a unanimous 4-0 vote (Pamela Horton was excused). “Good luck with your endeavors,” offered Mayor Bruce Williamson.

In another matter, the council declined to accept Mayor Williamson’s plan to reduce the proposed levy payable in 2017 to a .9 percent increase from the preliminary 1.9 percent increase that the council had approved back in September. The council unanimously approved a 1.9 percent increase in the levy, equal to $1,027,143 and payable in 2017, and passed the corresponding 2017 general fund budget in the amount of $1,270,858.

Following the required Truth in Taxation hearing at the council’s Dec. 5 meeting, Mayor Williamson had asked the council to consider reducing the proposed levy increase. When questions arose, the required levy certification and the adoption of the 2017 budget were tabled to the Dec. 19 meeting.

“My chief concern is that it is awfully easy to tax and not analyze where savings can be made,” he said. With what Williamson called a “significant fund balance,” he felt that the city should be giving citizens and business a break by seeking a .9 percent levy increase instead of doubling that. “I have a real problem raising taxes unnecessarily,” he added.

Councilmember Hughes had concerns about the expensive comprehensive plan update coming up, along with increases in other areas. “The original budget was put together with a 1.9 percent levy increase,” he said. “I don’t feel that it would be appropriate to change it at this time.”

Councilmember Shirley Bren agreed. “We had a very thorough discussion along the way,” she said in support of the original levy.

“I’m concerned that we are facing some infrastructure improvements,” said Councilmember Megan Pavot, who felt comfortable with the 1.9 levy increase.

Lacking support for his motion, Williamson sought a motion from the council. Hughes made the motion for a 1.9 percent increase in the levy and the vote passed unanimously.

It was the last council meeting for Councilmember Bren, who thanked the council and staff and welcomed the new members to the council. “It’s been a wonderful learning experience,” she said. The meeting was also the last for Mayor Williamson, who said he “very much enjoyed serving as mayor.” He complimented councilmembers and commended staff for their cooperation on every issue.