Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF INDEPENDENCE

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 1920 County Road 90 on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. to review the following requests:

1. Dean Voss (Applicant) and Linda Nelson (Owner) request that the City consider the following actions for the property located at 4586 Shady Beach Circle, Independence, MN (PID No. 02-118-24-21-0007):

a. A variance to allow a reduced front yard setback for the purpose of constructing a garage addition.

The items highlighted above may have a direct or indirect effect on your property. All persons wishing to be heard with reference to these applications will be given the opportunity at this meeting. Written comments can be directed to City Hall, 1920 County Road 90, Independence, MN 55359. Plans are available for review at the City Office.

CITY OF INDEPENDENCE

By Planning Commission

Published in

The Pioneer

January 7, 2017

