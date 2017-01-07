Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SHOREWOOD

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Shorewood will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers of the Shorewood City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road, Shorewood, Minnesota, on Tuesday, 17 January 2017 at 7:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. The purpose of the hearing is to consider a request by Allen Larson for approval of a conditional use permit to allow accessory space in excess of 1200 square feet on property located at 21125 Radisson Road.

The legal description of this property is on file at City Hall.

P.I.N. 35-117-23-11-0076

Verbal and written comments will be considered at that time.

Anyone having questions relative to this matter may contact the Planning Department, by phone at 952-960-7900, or email to: [email protected]

City of Shorewood

BRADLEY J. NIELSEN

Planning Director

Published in

The Laker

January 7, 2017

